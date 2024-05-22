“His performance was weak” - Regian Eersel not entirely impressed by Dmitry Menshikov’s knockout win over Sinsamut

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel was not totally impressed with the explosive knockout victory achieved by former world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov earlier this month. He said that considering the Russian's performance as a whole, it still ended up weak.

The 26-year-old Menshikov battled fellow former title contender Sinsamut Klinmee in a lightweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Prokopyevsk native pummelled Sinsamut with ferocious striking -- elbows and knees -- in the third round that left the Thai fighter spent and unable to continue, forcing the hand of the referee to call a stop to the contest at the 1:22 mark of the round.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Regian Eersel gave his take on the performance of Menshikov, underscoring that while the KO itself was impressive, taken as a whole it was not really great.

"The Immortal' said:

"If you saw his whole fight, his performance was not really that good. But his knockout was great. But his performance was weaker. And yeah, Sinsamut did good. But you can see that he's weak in his body."

Check out what he had to say below:

Menshikov challenged Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut in June last year. He, however, fell by the wayside, knocked out in just 46 seconds.

He is now looking to pile up the wins and earn another shot at the world title.

Eersel, meanwhile, absorbed his first defeat in ONE Championship back in April at ONE Fight Night 21, losing by unanimous decision to Alexis Nicolas of France. The result saw him dethroned as the lightweight kickboxing king.

Dmitry Menshikov believes Regian Eersel won in latest title fight

While Regian Eersel was not totally impressed with the performance of Dmitry Menshikov, the latter had the back of 'The Immortal' in his most recent title fight.

The Surinamese fighter put the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title on the line at ONE Fight Night 21 last month and lost it by unanimous decision to French challenger Alexis Nicolas.

Having had the chance to catch the title clash, Menshikov believed that Eersel won the contest, telling Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"Yeah, for sure, it was a very close fight. But will all respect to [Alexis] Nicolas, it was really one for Eersel."

Following the defeat, Eersel vows to come back better and take on all-comers for his Muay Thai gold, including Menshikov.