“His personality based around worshipping another man” - Colby Covington trolled by fans over suit featuring Donald Trump’s mugshot

Colby Covington is one of Donald Trump's favorite UFC fighters. 'Chaos' holds the former president of the United States in high regard and even got a suit with the politician's mugshot signed by him recently.

Covington is scheduled to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title at UFC 296, and Donald Trump has promised his presence at the event. Knowing Chaos' penchant for drama, he might very well don the Trump suit during the pre-fight media event for the pay-per-view.

However, the welterweight title challenger's suit has triggered mixed reactions online, with fans coming both in support of and against Covington's fashion choice.

@obamaussy wrote:

"Colby is a grown a** man. Dude made his entire personality based around him worshiping another man. This is 'americas champ'?"

@mmaburning had this to say:

"I like Colby idk why but I do. But this trump shtick is lame."

@Timothy13B wrote:

"He can put it over his head again after he loses."

@Mike_Sharpe_ had this to say:

"Dudes selling tickets."

@USAChamp69420 wrote:

"The goat."

@TheFightGame___ said:

"Will be interesting to see if Colby's act keeps up after he retires. Imagine he retires and changes completely."

@1van556 wrote:

"Whenever the Don shows up, American fighters lose."

@tadwillietilli3 wrote:

"Surrender personified."

Colby Covington predicts a finish over Leon Edwards

UFC 296, headlined by Colby Covington and Leon Edwards, is slated for December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena, and 'Chaos' is ever so confident of his victory at the pay-per-view.

During an interview with James Lynch, the former interim welterweight champion gave his prediction for his upcoming title fight. Per the 35-year-old, he is going to finish the Brit at Las Vegas:

"I think it's a great stylistic fight. Southpaw to southpaw. You know, I just don't think he can keep up with my well-roundedness. He is going to be guessing the whole time [thinking] am I going to take him down? Am I striking? Am I taking him down [or] am I striking?"

Covington added:

"Now I'm a black belt under sensei [Daniel] Valverde, so dude my submissions are good, my finishes [are] good. I'm coming to put this dude's lights out. He ain't making it 25 minutes, come December 16."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (6:17):