“His techniques were very powerful and accurate” – Buakaw praises ‘impressive’ Tawanchai for strong display vs Superbon

Muay Thai great Buakaw Banchamek was enthralled by Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s impressive kicking game against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Closing out 2023 with a Fight of the Year contender, Tawanchai put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against former kickboxing king Superbon in the ONE Friday Fights 46 headliner.

After five rounds of intense action, Tawanchai came out on top via unanimous decision.

Offering his insight into the critically acclaimed clash, Buakaw was very impressed by Tawanchai’s signature front kicks and the power he put on display against one of combat sport’s greatest pound-for-pound strikers.

“Tawanchai’s front kicks were quite impressive in this fight,” Buakaw said via his YouTube channel. “Tawanchai always likes to open up with his kicks. Besides, his techniques were very powerful and accurate.”

With the victory, Tawanchai moved to 8-1 under the ONE Championship banner and extended his current streak to seven in a row. Superbon has now lost two of his last three bouts inside the Circle, both coming against two of the best strikers today.

Tawanchai and Superbon find themselves headed down different paths in 2024

Scoring perhaps the biggest win of his career thus far, Tawanchai has a plethora of options available to him in 2024.

Rumors of a potential super-fight with bantamweight titleholder Jonathan Haggerty are making the rounds. Tawanchai could also find himself in line for a shot at featherweight kickboxing champion Chingiz Allazov after securing back-to-back wins in eight-ounce gloves earlier this year.

As for Superbon, the Thai fan favorite will go back to the drawing board, but it shouldn’t take long for him to climb back into title contention, considering he still sits as the No.1-ranked contender in the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai division.

What do you think should be next for the two Thai superstars?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.