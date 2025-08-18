"His teeth were clenched together" - Daniel Cormier shares chilling details after Aaron Pico’s brutal knockout loss at UFC 319

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the aftermath of Aaron Pico's knockout loss. He noted that the medical officials had difficulty removing Pico's mouthguard.Pico faced Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319. During the opening round, Murphy landed a spinning elbow that knocked Pico out cold. In a video on his YouTube channel, Cormier discussed what happened on the scene following the knockout.He said:&quot;I'm a wrestler. So, I've known Aaron Pico since he was a little boy. That was a bad knockout. His teeth were clenched together, they couldn't get the mouthguard out. That's very concerning for Aaron Pico. He's been knocked out now multiple times, and when he's gotten knocked out, he's gotten knocked out really bad.&quot;Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):On the other hand, Murphy (17-0-1) extended his unbeaten UFC win streak and has solidified his contention for the featherweight title next.Aaron Pico releases statement following UFC debut lossAaron Pico's fight against Lerone Murphy marked his UFC debut. He entered the octagon with a reputation as one of the standout fighters from Bellator MMA. However, his first bout in the UFC did not go as he had hoped.Following the loss, Pico issued a statement reflecting on his experience and sharing his thoughts. He wrote:&quot;Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons, and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over. @ufc&quot;