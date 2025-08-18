  • home icon
  • "His teeth were clenched together" - Daniel Cormier shares chilling details after Aaron Pico’s brutal knockout loss at UFC 319

"His teeth were clenched together" - Daniel Cormier shares chilling details after Aaron Pico's brutal knockout loss at UFC 319

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 18, 2025 12:47 GMT
Daniel Cormier (left) talks about Aaron Pico
Daniel Cormier (left) talks about Aaron Pico's (right) UFC 319 knockout. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the aftermath of Aaron Pico's knockout loss. He noted that the medical officials had difficulty removing Pico's mouthguard.

Pico faced Lerone Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 319. During the opening round, Murphy landed a spinning elbow that knocked Pico out cold. In a video on his YouTube channel, Cormier discussed what happened on the scene following the knockout.

He said:

"I'm a wrestler. So, I've known Aaron Pico since he was a little boy. That was a bad knockout. His teeth were clenched together, they couldn't get the mouthguard out. That's very concerning for Aaron Pico. He's been knocked out now multiple times, and when he's gotten knocked out, he's gotten knocked out really bad."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):

On the other hand, Murphy (17-0-1) extended his unbeaten UFC win streak and has solidified his contention for the featherweight title next.

Aaron Pico releases statement following UFC debut loss

Aaron Pico's fight against Lerone Murphy marked his UFC debut. He entered the octagon with a reputation as one of the standout fighters from Bellator MMA. However, his first bout in the UFC did not go as he had hoped.

Following the loss, Pico issued a statement reflecting on his experience and sharing his thoughts. He wrote:

"Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons, and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over. @ufc"
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
