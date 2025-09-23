"Hold the event under Melania's hat" - Jimmy Fallon takes hilarious shots at first images of UFC White House event

American late-night television host Jimmy Fallon recently poked fun at the UFC’s expense after Dana White revealed his vision of a White House spectacle. In a recent episode of The Tonight Show, he made fun of the first renderings of an octagon on the South Lawn of the White House.

The images, released by White, showed a cage framed by American flags with the White House and Washington Monument as the backdrop. The concept is tied to America’s 250th birthday celebrations, with UFC staging an outdoor event that will allow a few thousand fans on the lawn while tens of thousands more gather in a nearby park for concerts and large-screen broadcasts.

Fallon used the renderings to deliver quick-fire jokes, describing the visuals as over-the-top. He said:

“Hey, did you guys see this? Dana White just released the first renderings of the UFC fight being planned for next summer at the White House. Take a look at this. Wow. Well, good. I was afraid it would look ridiculous. Oh, my God. You have an outdoor UFC fight. But don’t worry. If it rains, they’re going to hold the event under Melania’s hat, so we’re going to be fine. It’s all good. We’re good.”

Check out Jimmy Fallon's comments below:

As for the card itself, no bouts have been announced. Conor McGregor’s name inevitably circles the conversation, with Michael Chandler still viewed as a likely opponent. Jon Jones has hinted at wanting involvement, while Colby Covington has loudly campaigned for a slot.

When Jimmy Fallon made fun of the UFC White House event plan

Jimmy Fallon used his Tonight Show stage to poke fun at the UFC’s planned White House spectacle. Referencing Dana White’s confirmation that Donald Trump suggested an event at the South Lawn next year, Fallon joked about how close America was to seeing a monster truck leap the Lincoln Memorial.

He then turned the gag into a mock broadcast he called “UFC on Capitol Hill.” He said:

“Hey, did you guys see this? UFC President Dana White said that Trump’s suggestion of a cage fight at the White House next year is absolutely going to happen. I feel like we’re this close to having a monster truck try to jump the Lincoln Memorial. This close. Yeah, a White House cage match might sound crazy, but they already do them somewhere else in DC. Watch this. It’s UFC on Capitol Hill. "

Fallon rolled out imaginary matchups featuring congressmen and congresswomen with over-the-top nicknames, from 'The White Rhino' to 'The Dropkick Dame.'

The skit ended with a main event pairing the oldest member of Congress against 'Clay Death Punch Higgins.'

