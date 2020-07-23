A key match up in the women's bantamweight division has been postponed. The UFC's return to The APEX on August 1st now just has 11 fights on it.

The 6th ranked 32-year-old Mexican, Irene Aldana has had to pull out of her main event fight versus Holly Holm. UFC President Dana White made the announcement official on Instagram while speaking with former champion Ronda Rousey.

Holly Holm's final push for the title halted for the time being

No official reason was given as of yet. Holly Holm, who has alternated wins and losses in her last 6 fights really wanted this to signal another push for her to grab the 135 strap from Amanda Nunes. Aldana seemed to have her feet under her being on a modest but solid 2 fight win streak.

The UFC did try to find a replacement but none could be found. No word on if the company reached out to Germaine de Randamie who Holly Holm lost to at UFC 208 for the inaugural Featherweight title. Holly Holm, who is disappointed in the news, took it on her stride. The 38-year-old knows though that time is ticking on her career clock.

Moving up to the main event slot now is Derek Brunson versus 11-0 red hot Edmen Shahbazyan. The 22 year old has only been taken past the 1st round once in his entire career, which came in his UFC debut. And in the UFC octagon outside of that fight the longest he's been pushed is to 2:27 into the opening round.

Derek despite winning his last two, has been a bit of an enigma in the middleweight division.. But the fact that Derek is a HardKnocks365 member has to be a bit of a worry for Dana. The gym and all in Florida have seen massive spikes of the coronavirus.