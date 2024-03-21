"Hollywood now is lined up" - Conor McGregor hints at post-UFC plans after fulfilling remaining bout obligations on existing fight contract

While Conor McGregor has not competed in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021, he has revealed that he plans to return to the octagon in 2024. 'The Notorious', who has just two fights remaining on his UFC, has previously claimed that he has not had discussions with the promotion on a new deal.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the former double champ discussed his impending free agency, stating:

"We have to talk. That's what I'm saying. I don't know. And I don't know whether they know what to come at me with. What are you going to come at me with? I don't know. Hollywood now is lined up. I actually could play loads of roles."

McGregor continued:

"Think about the movies I could do. The amount of unusual craic. You know the way there's Arnold Schwarzenegger and then there's like Sylvester Stallone and all these guys and they have all these great movies made around them. Think about the movies that you could make around me."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his Hollywood plans below:

Expand Tweet

McGregor is set to make his theatrical debut tomorrow as 'Road House' is set to debut on Prime Video on Thursday. The film is a remake of the 1989 cult classic of the same name and has received mixed reviews from critics.

Conor McGregor hints at a three-round fight in UFC return

Conor McGregor has not had a three-round fight since facing Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in September 2014. Furthermore, each of his 10 fights since that bout have served as the main events, with nine of the 10 headlining pay-per-view cards. During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Notorious' hinted that his return might be a three-round affair, stating:

"Maybe I might say to them, 'look, I'm just doing three rounds, lads, for this one and I want to just wet me beak. I'll do three rounds really nicely now, rather than pushing through to get to five. I feel if I push right now to work towards five full fitness rounds, I feel like the first three rounds wouldn't be as sharp as I could get them so I'd rather sharpen the blade of three."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his UFC return below:

Expand Tweet

Back in 2011, UFC President and CEO Dana White announced that all main events would be five rounds. Despite his interest in a three-round bout, it is unlikely McGregor will get his wish, as the promotion will surely look to have their biggest star in a headlining slot.