“Holy sh*t, this is the first prelim of the night?” - Dana White talks building up legendary fight card for UFC 300

Dana White recently weighed in on building the card for UFC 300, which will be a milestone for the promotion and one that he hopes will be remembered as a legendary fight card.

While speaking to TNT Sports, the UFC CEO revealed that the promotion is planning a stacked event for UFC 300 that will begin with a loaded prelim card. He described what the process has been like for creating the card and mentioned that he wants fans to be blown away by what they're going to see on both the prelim and main card.

White said:

"What you could expect is the first prelim of the night for you to be going like, 'Holy sh*t, this is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn't even right, these two shouldn't be on the first prelim of the night.' That's how good 300 is gonna be."

Dana White also responded to a request by the interviewer to include UFC veteran Jim Miller on the milestone event. The UFC CEO noted that it would be a great story for Miller to have competed at UFC 100, 200, and 300 and agreed to the request, saying:

"Yeah, that is a great story [Jim Miller competing at UFC 100, 200, and 300]. That is a great story...I'll get that done for you. I'll get Jim Miller on the card for you."

It will be interesting to see what big fights Dana White has planned for UFC 300 as it appears as though it will be a can't-miss event.

Dana White addresses whether Conor McGregor will compete in 2024

Dana White addressed Conor McGregor's future and whether the former two-division UFC champion will return to the octagon in 2024.

McGregor coached opposite Michael Chandler on 'The Ultimate Fighter' earlier this year, but a bout between the coaches has yet to materialize. During the aforementioned interview, the UFC CEO mentioned that the Irishman is very wealthy and that a return to the octagon will be his decision, saying:

"When Conor [McGregor] gets that hunger back and really wants to come back and fight, it's all up to him. You know, if you look at what the guy has accomplished in such a short amount of time, the amount of money that he's made, the business opportunities that he's taken outside of the octagon, Conor could do whatever the hell Conor wants to do."

