"Holy smokes" - UFC journalist demands a statue be built for Ederson after heroic goalkeeping performance in the Champions League Final

Goalkeeper Ederson Santana de Moraes emerged as the hero of the match as Manchester City secured their maiden UEFA Champions League title on Saturday.

The intense build-up of anticipation for Manchester City was finally relieved as their Spanish midfielder, Rodri, shattered the deadlock and secured victory over Inter Milan with a decisive 1-0 scoreline.

As the clock ticked down, with mere minutes remaining, de Moraes' exceptional goalkeeping skills ensured that Rodri's crucial goal did not go in vain, securing victory for his team.

🍄 @Greeelish Ederson Santana de Moraes Ederson Santana de Moraes https://t.co/2T6BUtWJgx

Such was the magnitude of the 29-year-old Brazilian footballer's performance that the combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani passionately called for a lasting tribute to the goalkeeper's remarkable achievement. Helwani insisted that a statue of de Moraes should be erected at the prestigious Etihad Arena:

"Build a statue for Ederson at Etihad. Holy smokes."

Check out Helwani's tweet below:

Fans react to Ederson's exceptional goalkeeping

The extraordinary goal-saving performance by Ederson Santana de Moraes prompted an enthusiastic response from fans, who were captivated by his exceptional skills and athleticism.

Twitter user @DxBruyneSZN remarked:

"HE IS THE BEST KEEPER ITWWWW."

17 @DxBruyneSZN @djunlockedfr HE IS THE BEST KEEPER ITWWWW @djunlockedfr HE IS THE BEST KEEPER ITWWWW

Another user @Atom1PS reacted:

"This is one player who held A LOT of criticism by City fans (whether you want to admit it or not) and has responded by having one of the best ever campaigns. Eddie silenced the haters this season." 👍🏽

atom @Atom1PS 🏽 @DxBruyneSZN This is one player who held A LOT of criticism by City fans (whether you want to admit it or not) and has responded by having one of the best ever campaigns. Eddie silenced the haters this season @DxBruyneSZN This is one player who held A LOT of criticism by City fans (whether you want to admit it or not) and has responded by having one of the best ever campaigns. Eddie silenced the haters this season 👍🏽

@longworth_andy reflects on Manchester City's victory:

"Well done, City. I think the football world agrees this was long overdue."

Andy Longworth @longworth_andy @ManCityES Well done, City. I think the football world agrees this was long overdue. @ManCityES Well done, City. I think the football world agrees this was long overdue.

Another user @syedzohaib92 stated:

"What a performance by him... This was needed the most today .."❤️❤️❤️

Syed Zohaib @syedzohaib92 @DxBruyneSZN What a performance by him... This was needed the most today .. @DxBruyneSZN What a performance by him... This was needed the most today ..❤️❤️❤️

@DiogoEsteves91 reacted:

@Nonto_Coco commented:

"This man right here, we owe him our souls."🫶🏽

Nontobeko @Nonto_Coco @ManCityES This man right here, we owe him our souls🫶🏽 @ManCityES This man right here, we owe him our souls🫶🏽

Check out some more reactions:

Zack 💫 @Zacks_Creation @DxBruyneSZN I ate my words about Him back proud and shamelessly @DxBruyneSZN I ate my words about Him back proud and shamelessly

Poll : 0 votes