“Honor me by giving me the hardest fight possible” - Ian Garry shares audio of conversation with Vicente Luque after booking UFC 296 bout

Ian Garry shared audio from a conversation he had with Vicente Luque after they were booked to fight at UFC 296.

It was a pleasant conversation as they shared a mutual respect for each other and indicated that they would be ready to put on a show for the fans. 'The Future' mentioned that he wants to be the best fighter in the sport and steal the show at UFC 296.

He said:

"You want to be the best in the world, I want to be the best in the world. They've matched us together and you know what? Let's dance. Let's go out there and put on a fu**ing show and let's have some fun."

There is no animosity between the two fighters at all as 'The Silent Assassin' agreed with Ian Garry and is in favor of leaving it all in the octagon. He mentioned that he wants the Irishman to respect him as an opponent as the feeling will be mutual in terms of his approach to the fight, saying:

"I wish you the best, I wish you a great training camp and yeah, I hope you honor me by giving me the hardest fight possible and I'm going to honor you by giving you the hardest fight possible, and let's go and dance like you said."

It will be interesting to see what transpires as Ian Garry looks to continue his surge up the welterweight rankings, while Vicente Luque is looking to continue his career resurgence.

Colby Covington responds to Ian Garry

Ian Garry has not shied away from sharing his opinion on some of the other top welterweights in the UFC and recently took aim at former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

'The Future' claimed that Covington is only known for his two losses to former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. While speaking to journalist James Lynch in a recent interview, 'Chaos' was asked what he made of the Irishman's comments about him and he responded by taking a jibe at him, saying:

"Who's comments? Eh, never heard the name before, that's interesting."

