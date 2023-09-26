Hooters waitress-turned-MMA fighter Michelle Waterson shows off bruises and blood-soaked fight gear after UFC Vegas 79 loss

Michelle Waterson is off the heels of a lopsided loss to Marina Rodriguez, a woman to whom she has now lost twice. 'The Karate Hottie' faced her in a rematch this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 79. Unfortunately, she failed to exact any vengeance and came up short once again.

Her second defeat to Rodriguez was more violent than the first and saw Waterson sustain several cuts and bruises that left her a leaking, bloody mess. By round two, she had reached her limit and was TKO'd by her foe. Despite the loss, Michelle Waterson was all smiles as she showed off her battle scars on Instagram.

Take a look at the full post here.

Michelle Waterson's post-fight picture

The selfie shows her raising her fist in her blood-soaked fight gear. She captioned her post with a positive message. Unfortunately for her, things haven't gone in her favor in the cage in recent memory. While she was once a name that drew a fair amount of hype, she has since found herself on the wrong end of a losing streak.

After her loss to Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson has now lost four consecutive fights. And at 37 years old, as a former atomweight who is too small for even the smallest weight class in the UFC, she may find it difficult to turn things around and will likely become a stepping stone for young prospects.

But Waterson is nothing if not tough. She is notoriously difficult to finish, having only ever been finished six times in 30 fights, with only two of those instances being via TKO. The other four were submission losses.

Michell Waterson once worked at Hooters

While Michell Waterson has a decorated martial arts background, holding a black belt in American freestyle karate and having trained in wushu, Muay Thai, boxing, and more, her life wasn't always dominated by combat sports. In fact, she once worked as a model and even as a waitress at Hooters.

Expand Tweet

This was during her time studying at the University of Denver. Hooters is well-known for being a restaurant whose waiting staff consists of women donning revealing attire, which serves as the restaurant's most recognizable aspect.