"Hope they both get paid" - Tyron Woodley explains why he is 'neutral' on Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Tyron Woodley doesn't have a preference for the upcoming rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. 'The Chosen One' said he would rather be "neutral" than predict a winner for their highly-anticipated title clash.

Usman and Covington are set to fight each other for the second time at UFC 268 in November. The pair of welterweights previously shared the octagon in December 2019. In the UFC 245 main event, Usman was victorious after finishing 'Chaos' in the final round.

During a Q&A session on his Instagram live, Woodley was asked who he thinks will come out on top in the UFC 268 headliner.

The former welterweight champ said that since Covington predicted him to beat Jake Paul in their boxing showdown, he's staying "neutral" for his former foe's next fight.

"I don't know. It's going to be very tough... The Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington fight was very close the first time... I think Kamaru has been so active, it's kind of hard to not think that he has gotten better. I'm not saying Colby hasn't been training but Colby actually said he thought I was going to win this fight against Jake Paul, so I'm going to go neutral on this one. I wish both of those guys the best. Hope they turn up, put on a great fight, great performance. Hope they both get paid," Tyron Woodley said on his Instagram live.

Tyron Woodley has fought both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman claimed the UFC welterweight championship by defeating Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. Woodley looked lackluster in the fight, which also marked the beginning of his downfall.

After losing his next outing against Gilbert Burns, Woodley challenged Colby Covington in September last year. In the final round of their fight, Woodley suffered a rib injury and was deemed unfit to continue, giving Covington the victory via TKO.

Colby Covington secured a TKO win over Tyron Woodley after the man dubbed "Chaos" forced a stoppage in the fifth round after Woodley suffered a rib injury.



Tyron Woodley's final UFC fight was with Vicente Luque at UFC 260. In an entertaining four-minute clash, Luque became only the second man in the UFC to finish Woodley.

The 39-year-old will now take on Jake Paul in a professional boxing match on August 29. The fight will air live on Showtime PPV.

