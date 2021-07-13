Colby Covington predicts who will win the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley boxing match

Controversial UFC welterweight Colby Covington has revealed who he believes will come out on top in the much anticipated boxing match between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Despite the fact that Covington and Woodley have previously competed against one another before, with there being some serious bad blood between them, Covington is still backing Woodley in this matchup. Speaking with James Lynch, he stated that:

"I think Woodley can do it. I think he can land a knockout punch and get it done."

Colby Covington's reason for backing Woodley over Paul

While fighters and MMA media members often make predictions based off little more than personal opinion, Colby Covington has actually spoken to fighters who have trained with Jake Paul. It would appear their reports are less than stellar.

"I've had some guys in my gym, Colby Covington incorporated MMA masters, that have went to train with Jake Paul in Miami and they've all kind of said the same information. They went there, they exposed him and made him look bad. Of course they turn the cameras off and they're not taking picture that day. And then they never invite these guys back."

Covington could never have an interview discussing fellow fighters without dropping some classic Covington insults, and while he is backing Woodley to win, that didn't stop 'Chaos' from making some choice comments about the former champion. He stated that:

"The thing is, I am the legal guardian of Tyron Woodley since I knocked him out and put him on a stretcher and made him my son. So, Jake Paul needs to give me a call, I need to sign off as legal guardianship for my little son Tyron Woodley."

Colby Covington vs. Kamaru Usman 2

Colby Covington's next fight in the octagon looks set to be a rematch against current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman.

When the two elite welterweights clashed for the first time it was Usman who came out on top. However, Covington has heavily refuted the stoppage.

Since that fight, Covington has only won one bout, that being against the afore-mentioned fight against Tyron Woodley, who has since been cut from the UFC.

They do not yet have a date set for the fight, although UFC president Dana White has implied that it will take place within the next few months.

Edited by Harvey Leonard