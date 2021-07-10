"The only thing that Dustin needs to be worried about is where his wife Jolie has been sliding" - Colby Covington gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Colby Covington is back for yet another of his signature predictions, this time giving his thoughts on the upcoming rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Despite refusing to say it, Colby Covington appears to be backing Poirier in the trilogy fight. 'The Diamond' and Covington have had their differences in the past, leading 'Chaos' to comment on some of the allegations made by McGregor regarding Poirier's wife. He said that:

"The only thing that Dustin needs to be worried about is where his wife Jolie has been sliding. I heard that it really hurt Dustin's feelings that his wife Jolie was sliding into Conor's DM's. But let's not let him think about where she's sliding right now because she slid in my drawers."

The comments regarding Dustin Poirier's wife reference a post that Conor McGregor made showing Jolie Poirier had attempted to send him a direct message on Instagram. Poirier has stated that it is simply a fake, prompting McGregor to post footage of the DM.

Whether the message request is doctored or not should have no significance, as McGregor and Poirier are only hours away from squaring off in the octagon for the third time. Both men hold a win apiece, and this fight will serve as the final chapter in their rivalry. It will also act as a number one contender fight, with the winner likely to face off against lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next.

Colby Covington back to chaotic ways

Covington has built a brand off of playing up to the stereotypical heel persona often seen in combat sports. He is known for making up disparaging nicknames for his fellow fighters, and this prediction is no different as he states:

"We're back for UFC 264 this weekend and in the main event we've got the con man vs the ultimate feelings champion, Dustin Soyrier. I know, Conor's a household name. But so's trash and it's not special to take out the trash," said Colby Covington.

Colby Covington looks set to fight in a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Chaos' came up short the first time they fought, although he later contested the stoppage by referee Mark Goddard.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh