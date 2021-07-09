UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa predicts the winner of McGregor vs. Poirier 3 at UFC 264

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa is set to face off with fellow knockout artist Greg Hardy on the main card of UFC 264.

The event will be headlined by a hugely anticipated rubber match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Tai Tuivasa revealed who he believes will come out on top when McGregor and Poirier face off for a third time.

"Fan of both. I'm gonna pick McGregor. Just to keep his name and legacy alive. I'd love to see him go for a run again. I'm just a big fan of McGregor and what he's done for the sport. I love his personality, I like guys like that who have fun and talk s***. So I'll pick McGregor."

UFC 264: Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

While the main event between McGregor and Poirier will always be the main talking point in the buildup to UFC 264, Tuivasa's matchup with Greg Hardy is also a guaranteed barn burner that has a lot of fans expecting fireworks.

Tuivasa gave Sportskeeda MMA a preview of how he believes the fight will play out.

"It's two explosive fighters. The way he's been talking about the fight, saying that he wants to stand in the ring and bang on, sounds like he's talking about my fight style. So I'm ready," said Tai Tuivasa.

Tuivasa is, of course, hoping to put Hardy out in emphatic fashion. However, he is not concerning himself with trying to break into the heavyweight rankings unless it comes with a pay rise, stating that:

"I don't give a f*** about the rankings. I care about my money, I care about my pay. I care about my son. Do you get paid more if you're ranked? If that's the case then I better get up there."

Should Tai Tuivasa defeat Hardy, he will find himself on a three-fight winning streak which may well see him face off against a ranked opponent next.

Meanwhile, Hardy is currently coming off a loss to Marcin Tybura and will be looking to put together his own win streak, starting with Tuivasa.

