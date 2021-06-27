Watch: When Warlley Alves submitted Colby Covington at UFC 194

UFC welterweight Warlley Alves was recently KO'd by Jeremiah Wells at UFC Vegas 30. However, the Brazilian veteran once submitted Colby Covington via guillotine in only one round.

Alves holds a 14-5 record with wins over consistently high-level opposition such as Alan Jouban, Nordine Taleb and Mounir Lazzez. However, his most impressive victory was over top UFC welterweight contender and former title challenger, Colby 'Chaos' Covington.

Warlley Alves breaks Covington's undefeated record

The fight took place at UFC 194, which featured Conor McGregor's incredible title-winning performance against Jose Aldo. Warlley Alves and Colby Covington were both undefeated going into the fight.

We know a few of you will like this one..

It was also the same card in which Colby Covington suffered his first and only pro defeat at the hands of Warlley Alves by first round guillotine choke..pic.twitter.com/hsbvMbuNx1 — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) December 12, 2018

Covington attempted to utilize his wrestling, which is such a staple of his game. But as Covington shot in, Alves locked in a gullitone submission.

Despite Covington attempting to slam the Brazilian into the mat, the choke was already in too deep and 'Chaos' was forced to tap.

Warlley Alves' career following the Covington win

Warlley Alves' career failed to progress after he submitted Covington. The Brazilian picked up back-to-back losses against Bryan Barberena and Kamaru Usman. Since then, Alves has been unable to put together a winning streak of more than two consecutive fights.

Losses to welterweight gatekeepers James Krause and Randy Brown halted his progression. A win over Mounir Lazzez in January of 2021 showed serious promise from Alves. Unfortunately he was unable to follow up on the win.

Alves was brutally KO'd by Jeremiah Wells at UFC Vegas 30. Wells was making his UFC debut and had not competed since 2019. However, that made little difference to the American, who went out and KO'd Alves in the second round. The brutal knockout can be seen below:

Warlley Alves is only 30-years-old, which would appear to indicate that he still has several years of his MMA career to go.

But losses to UFC debutants such as Wells will severely limit his progression. If he still has title aspirations, Alves must start putting together some significant wins or he will end up either falling into the role of gatekeeper or will be cut from the UFC entirely.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard