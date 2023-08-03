"Hope he gets humbled" - 17-year-old Euphoria star Javon Walton fails to impress fans at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz open workouts

Most Valuable Promotions, the brainchild of the YouTube sensation turned prizefighter, Jake Paul, has been making waves in the boxing world ever since its inception in 2021. Most recently, the promotion announced the signing of American actor Javon Walton ahead of Paul's clash against Nate Diaz this weekend.

Javon Walton, renowned for his role as Ashtray on HBO's Euphoria, is set to embark on his journey as a professional boxer under the wing of Most Valuable Promotions. With a determination honed through years of rigorous training, Walton expressed his excitement claiming that "MVP feels like family".

The 17-year-old showed off his boxing skills at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz open workouts.

However, his mitt work and overall boxing skills failed to impress fans and several of them reacted to his open workout videos on Twitter. One fan wrote:

"Hope he gets humbled."

Another fan wrote:

"Shows off worse jump roping skills than a nine-year-old girl."

Yet another fan wrote:

"What’s crazy is that he’s been boxing longer than Jake."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Apart from his acclaimed acting career, the 17-year-old prodigy has an impressive boxing resume in the 125-pound weight class, boasting over 80 bouts. With five Georgia state championships and two-time Junior Olympic national silver medals under his belt, Walton can prove to be a solid addition to the Most Valuable Promotions roster.

Euphoria star Javon Walton is elated to sign with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

Javon "Wanna" Walton recently signed with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the boxing promotion company co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. MVP will assist Walton in brand building, content creation, and event marketing as he prepares to make his professional boxing debut in 2024.

His first appearance under MVP took place on August 2 in Dallas, coinciding with the open workouts of Jake Paul's fight week against Nate Diaz. Adding to the formidable roster of MVP, Javon Walton joins the ranks of Jake Paul, women's boxing legend Amanda Serrano, promising prospect Ashton Sylve, and knockout artist Shadasia Green.

Walton was elated to sign with Paul's organization and claimed in a statement that "MVP feels like family":

"I’ve been training so hard and working for the majority of my life for this moment. MVP feels like family and that’s very important to me. I know they can help me reach my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me.”