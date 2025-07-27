Hopeful health update emerges for Mohammad Yahya after disfiguring UFC Abu Dhabi injury

UFC Abu Dhabi turned into a nightmare for Mohammad Yahya as he suffered a brutal TKO loss to Steven Nguyen, as a result of a gruesome eye injury that left him disfigured.However, according to a health update, the fighter seems to have avoided serious repercussions, relatively speaking.On the prelims card of the event, Nguyen set a promotional record for the most knockdowns in a single fight, dropping Yahya a record six times. The fight was called off after the second round as a large hematoma that developed under the fighter's left eye left it completely shut, resulting in a TKO loss by default.The combat sports community went berserk following the incident, with many faulting referee Jason Herzog for not stopping the fight earlier, while MMA media questioned the UFC brass if a three-knockdown rule, like in boxing, should be made a standard in the promotion.After the fight, sportscaster Karyn Bryant shared some positive news, confirming that the UAE national had not suffered a broken orbital and that no complications showed up after undergoing a CT scan:&quot;[He] got a CT scan of his head and face. Everything came back negative, so there is no broken orbital. It did look pretty gruesome, but that's great news.&quot;Check out Karyn Bryant's health update on Mohammad Yahya below (1:14): Following the event, the fighter shared an update on social media, sharing pictures of his eye, writing:&quot;ALHAMDOULILAH.&quot;Check out Mohammad Yahya's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe fighter's grit and perseverance despite the setback seem to have won over fight fans, prompting them to flood his comments section singing praise.Yahya is now on a three-fight skid and is winless in the UFC. Meanwhile, the record-breaking performance marked Nguyen's first win in the marquee MMA promotion.Check out Steven Nguyen's post-fight interview below: