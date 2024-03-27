The hype for a potential all-Brit civil war between two-sport bantamweight king Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison has certainly calmed down as of late.

After all, 'Hitman' has yet to return from a serious knee injury, while 'The General' has been fending off call-outs from multiple challengers left and right.

While this potentially epic clash may seem far-fetched for now, Haggerty revealed he's still interested in trading fists with Harrison if the right opportunity comes.

In a recent interview on talkSPORT's YouTube page, the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion explained his willingness to settle his bad blood with the 38-year-old veteran.

"I think that was on the cards for a UK show. I've done my part, got both belts in ONE Championship and we're just waiting on ONE Championship to bring it to the UK. But I'm not too sure, now that fight's getting further and further away."

Moreover, the champ-champ believes their similar aggressive and hard-hitting styles will give the fans what they want in ONE's possible debut in the United Kingdom. Haggerty added:

"I think he wants to fight other people. It'll be a great fight, I think everyone wants to see. Hopefully one day we can still get it on."

Watch Jonathan Haggerty's full interview:

Liam Harrison admits it would be foolish to fight Jonathan Haggerty at this stage of his career

Truth be told, this rivalry began when Harrison revealed his disdain for Haggerty and publicly challenged him several times.

Not one to back down, 'The General' willingly traded barbs with the fifth-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender.

However, it seems Harrison's tune has changed after suffering a grueling ACL injury.

While 'Hitman' believes he would have demolished Haggerty in his prime, he admits a fight with the 27-year-old won't make sense now that he's nearing the twilight of his career. Harrison told the South China Morning Post:

“I'm f***ing old now, and it's not really f****ing in my best interest at the minute to be coming back off a horrible knee injury trying to get me back in shape and then jumping in going ‘Yeah let me fight him [Jonathan Haggerty]. It'll be f***ing stupid, you know what I mean?”

Here's Liam Harrison's interview: