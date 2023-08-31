"How is this acceptable?"- When a UFC weigh-in blooper almost caused Miesha Tate a wardrobe malfunction and sparked 'gender equality' debate

Miesha Tate, the then UFC bantamweight champion, found herself at the center of a weigh-in blooper during the UFC 200 official weigh-ins. Tate escaped a potential wardrobe malfunction, setting off a fierce debate within the MMA community concerning matters of gender equality and the appropriateness of the situation.

During the early weigh-ins, Tate, the final fighter to step onto the scale, was forced to disrobe entirely to meet the official weight. While this was essential for her to secure her place on the card, the incident sparked controversy over gender equality.

The incident involving Miesha Tate's weigh-in at UFC 200 ignited a debate about the absence of female officials responsible for handling towels and conducting weigh-ins during critical moments, highlighting the need for sensitivity in such situations.

Tate's team later shared insights into the weight-cutting challenges she faced. Despite the controversy, Tate managed to make weight, ensuring her fight with Amanda Nunes remained on the card.

Several fans reacted to the resurfaced video sparking the gender equality debate yet again. One fan questioned:

"How is this acceptable?"

Another fan wrote:

"It should be a stand with curtains and one lady referee."

Meanwhile, another fan offered a counter perspective:

"Even male fighters do the same...they didn't complain about embarrassment!"

Check out some of the comments below:

Miesha Tate's playful reaction to Joe Rogan's awkward glance at UFC weigh-ins

During the ceremonial weigh-in event of UFC 200, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan found himself in a hilariously awkward situation alongside Miesha Tate. As the former women's bantamweight champion stepped onto the scale, the cameras captured Joe Rogan trying to avert his gaze, leading to a lighthearted moment of embarrassment.

The duo later engaged in a playful exchange on Twitter, with Tate humorously remarking on Rogan's admirable self-control. Rogan cheekily admitted his intention to avoid any future instances of getting caught staring, quipping:

"DO NOT get caught on camera staring at her butt... AGAIN."

Miesha Tate replied:

"@joerogan exudes self-control."

Check out the interaction below:

