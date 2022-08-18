How Amber Kitchen wound up training with Liam Harrison at Bad Company

Making their sophomore appearances under the ONE banner, Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin will face off as part of the ONE on Prime Video 1 lead card.

As one of the featured pairings that will set the tone for the highly anticipated card, the Muay Thai bout will feature two women looking to score their first win inside the circle.

It will be a battle between Australia’s Martin and the United Kingdom’s Kitchen. Making her debut at ONE: Immortal Triumph, Kitchen came up short, losing a closely contested split decision to Viktoria Lipianska. Now, the former WBC England Muay Thai world champion is looking to score her first ‘W’ in the circle.

Amber Kitchen will share the stacked card with fellow training partner, Liam Harrison. Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘AK 47’ talked about how she found herself training with ‘Hitman’ at Bad Company.

“It was just really hard for me at my gym, to be the trainer and also train myself. So, I just thought I’d go try out different gyms around the country for when it’s my turn to fight.”

Kitchen continued to discuss what she loves about working with Bad Company, saying:

“[Bad Company] was first on my tick list, and I just loved it. So, I’ll try and do the end of every camp there because I feel like that’s where I’m at my fittest and most technical, and they’re perfect. It’s amazing.”

Amber Kitchen loves "every minute" of working with her new gym

It’s been nearly three years since we saw Amber Kitchen in ONE Championship competition. With a lifetime record of 18-5-1 at just 23 years old, ‘AK 47 is primed to be a major player in the promotion’s Muay Thai division.

Continuing to speak about her new home at Bad Company, Kitchen said that she is loving every minute of working with the gym, noting the positivity and welcoming atmosphere.

“It is such a high-level gym, and it’s nice to see loads of people from ONE. But it’s a really funny atmosphere, so it doesn’t seem like you’re dreading training every time you go in. They’re all really welcoming. It’s all positive. I love every minute of it.”

