How would another loss affect Alex Pereira's career? MMA journalist answers the burning question: "UFC having another diminished star"

An MMA journalist has thrown light on Alex Pereira’s UFC future after his title loss at UFC 313. Magomed Ankalaev secured a unanimous decision over Pereira to become the new light heavyweight champion.

'Poatan', who has defended his belt three times in 2024, will now get a rematch to reclaim his lost glory.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, MMA journalist Luke Thomas answered the question that has plagued many UFC fans since Pereira's title loss: What if he loses again?

Thomas said:

"I mean, I hate to tell people this but you know usually when you lose your belt you don’t get it back or you can do what Izzy did. You can get it back and then lose it right there again. Once it begins to go, it tends to stay that way. I think folks should begin to recognise that."

He added:

"He is 37 and this is his second combat sports career, not his first. You also have to recognise kind of where he might be. Now I think him losing would not be great. It would he the UFC having another diminished star."

Check out Luke Thomas' comments about Alex Pereira below (36:06):

In the interview, Thomas clarified that a "diminished star" does not necessarily mean a person will lose his aura or legacy forever. However, holding the belt means more power.

Pereira may move up to heavyweight, compete against other contenders at light heavyweight, or pursue other options if he loses his next bout as per the MMA journalist. But losing the title, winning it again, and getting a second grip is difficult.

Aljamain Sterling shares his take on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 title loss

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also opined on Alex Pereira's loss at UFC 313.

According to Sterling, Pereira lost his UFC gold, because he fights too frequently and doesn't give himself the time he needs to recover.

On his YouTube channel, 'Funk Master' said:

"Pereira fights way too often. Three title defenses in seven months. That is insanity to do that, and it’s not like his fights were pitter-patter fights... I don’t think he gives himself enough time in between fights to give the best version of himself every single time."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments about Alex Pereira below (14:50):

