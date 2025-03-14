MMA Insider claims UFC 313 Alex Pereira would have lost to Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya and Jiri Prochazka, but can still become champ

  • home icon
By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Mar 14, 2025 01:29 GMT
MMA reporter believes UFC 313 version of Alex Pereira (center) loses to Dricus du Plessis (left) and Jiri Prochazka (right) [Image credits: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira returned to the octagon last weekend, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 and losing the light heavyweight title. 'Poatan' did not look like himself as the threat of wrestling appeared to neutralize his striking ability.

Simon Samano of MMA Junkie recently predicted that Pereira will bounce back and become a champion once again. Speaking on Overreaction Time, the mixed martial arts reporter stated:

"Alex Pereira will bounce back from UFC 313 and win one more UFC championship. I believe in 'Chama', baby, I still believe. I see a lot of people falling off the bandwagon, but I'm still on it. He's got one more title in him."
Samano's co-host George Garcia claimed Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, and Jiri Prochazka would have beaten the version of Pereira that fought Ankalaev:

"I hope you're talking about light heavyweight. He better not go to heavyweight because that thing is over... At light heavyweight, he will. I don't see him dropping back down to middleweight. And I think at heavyweight - as that fight was unfolding, I go, Jon Jones would maul this guy. In fact, I'm not supposed to do this, but Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya and the Jiri that just won - I thought they could've beaten Alex Pereira that night."
Check out Simon Samano and George Garcia's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Garcia claimed that Pereira looked horrible but could reclaim the title by overcoming his mental hurdles. 'Poatan' has expressed that he expects to receive an immediate rematch.

Glover Teixeira weighs in on Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev

While all three judges agreed that Alex Pereira lost to Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313, Glover Teixeira disagreed with the scorecards. Teixeira is a former light heavyweight champion and a part of Pereira's coaching team.

Speaking on 'Poatan's' YouTube channel, the former light heavyweight champion stated:

"In my opinion, we won. He lost on points. Now, our thing is to come back, grab it from the start, adjust a few things, train hard. Come back and get the rematch. Make history. [The] history 'Poatan' has been making is beautiful. I'm very proud of him."
Check out Glover Teixeira's comments on Alex Pereira's loss to Magomed Ankalaev below (15:42):

youtube-cover

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
