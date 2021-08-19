How did Brendan Schaub help former UFC fighter Ray Borg during his financial struggles?

Brendan Schaub is an American stand-up comedian and podcast host. 'Big Brown' also used to compete as a professional MMA fighter in the UFC.

In March 2018, UFC fighter Ray Borg and his family welcomed their son, Anthony. A few weeks after the premature birth, the child was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, a condition that leads to a build-up of excessive fluid in the brain.

When Schaub heard about this, he contacted Borg and decided to cover the medical bills for Anthony's treatment.

The former UFC heavyweight spoke about Borg and his son during his appearance on UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcast. While speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Brendan Schaub said:

"His [Ray Borg's] baby is having these surgeries and I saw someone post a shirt that Ray Borg [made]...He goes 'all these proceeds from the shirt [will] go to help me pay for my child's medical bill.' So someone goes, 'Schaub, look into this.' and so, I clicked on it...and I see his son on the fricking respirator, broke my heart man. So, I DM'ed him...'I will pay for your medical bills, Ray. I"ll cover it, man.When I say I will help you Ray, I am dead serious... I don't need the publicity, I don't need any of that. I DM'ed you my number, I will cover your medical bills. I got you, brother.'"

With the 'shirt' remark, Schaub is referring to the post below:

Check out Brendan Schaub discussing the help he gave Ray Borg on JRE in the video below:

In March 2019, Borg took to Twitter to thank Schaub for his help:

For those who keep tweeting me about Brendan Shcaub, he is a man of his word and helped my family in a tremendous way and we are forever grateful for it. @BrendanSchaub — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) March 23, 2019

"For those who keep tweeting me about Brendan Shcaub, he is a man of his word and helped my family in a tremendous way and we are forever grateful for it."

Brendan Schaub used to compete as a heavyweight in the UFC

Brendan Schaub is a former UFC fighter who used to compete in the multi-billion dollar promotion's heavyweight division.

During his stint in the UFC, the 38-year-old fought MMA veterans like Roy Nelson, Matt Mitrione, Andrei Arlovski, Mirko Cro Crop, Gabriel Gonzaga and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Brendan Schaub retired from MMA with an overall record of 10-5.

