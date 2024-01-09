How to buy Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith tickets and how much do they cost? Price for watching the fight live in Quebec City, Canada

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith tickets are still available but are going fast.

This Saturday night in Quebec City, light-heavyweight gold will be on the line. The long-reigning champion Artur Beterbiev hasn't been seen in the ring since a knockout win over Anthony Yarde a year ago. Now back, the Russian will look to defeat 'Mundo'.

While not as dominant as Beterbiev, Smith packs quite the punch himself. A former champion down at 168 pounds, he moved up following a loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2019. Since then, the British boxer has scored knockout wins over Lenin Castillo and Mathieu Bauderlique.

For those hoping to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith live, they are in luck. As of now, tickets are available for fans to watch the event at the Videotron Centre in Canada. However, the tickets seem to be running out fast.

As far as ranges go, fans can purchase tickets for as low as CA $65.95. However, ticket prices are as high as $399, meaning that there is some variety for fans to choose from.

It is worth noting that, as of now, most of the seating near the ringside has been bought up. However, beyond that, there are many good options for Canadian fans to watch the fights live.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: Who is expected to win this light-heavyweight battle?

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith is a great fight on paper but with a clear favorite.

Saturday night's ESPN+ card offers multiple great matchups. In the co-main, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Maloney will look to defend his gold against Saul Sanchez. Furthermore, there are other top bouts between contenders, such as Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock.

However, the main attraction is obviously the main event. Both men are riding a wave of momentum heading into it, and given their past wins, it's safe to say that Saturday night will end in a knockout.

Some, such as Eddie Hearn, have picked Callum Smith to pull off the win. With a victory, the British boxer would become a two-division champion and stake his claim as one of the best on the planet. Sadly, not many agree with the promoter.

According to the current betting odds from MGM, Artur Beterbiev is currently a -450 favorite to retain the gold. As of now, the challenger returns as a sizeable +333 underdog for this weekend's main event.