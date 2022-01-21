How to buy UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's NFT?

Francis Ngannou was one of the first UFC fighters to embrace the NFT craze.

The Predator collaborated with BossLogic to design a set of four NFTs, the most expensive of which sold for $284,000.

The Heavy, The Uncrowned, Crowned, and Crowned King are the names of NFTs released by Francis Ngannou.

On March 30th, 2021, Ngannou posted on Instagram that his first NFT had been sold. The collection was sold at NFT Marketplace MakersPlace. The limited edition was available for purchase for 15 minutes. According to reports, the total bidding for all of Ngannou's NFTs raised more than half a million dollars ($581,000).

'The Predator' has claimed that the proceeds of the funds went to the Francis Ngannou Foundation.

"March to the Throne" drops on Friday on #UFC260 I've been inspired by @francis_ngannou story and honoured to collaborate with him on this NFT which will help the Francis Ngannou Foundation."March to the Throne" drops on Friday on @makersplaceco I've been inspired by @francis_ngannou story and honoured to collaborate with him on this NFT which will help the Francis Ngannou Foundation. "March to the Throne" drops on Friday on @makersplaceco #UFC260 https://t.co/jNMc1J56ht

Francis Ngannou claims he will not renew UFC contract if an increase in pay is not offered

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the current UFC heavyweight champion has stated that he will not sign a new contract with the promotion unless his pay is increased.

Speaking about his UFC contract, the Cameroonian fighter said:

“No. I will not fight for five, six hundred thousand anymore. I mean, it’s over. It’s over. I just did this. I took this [UFC 270] fight just for a personal reason and because I want to make sure that [he sees out his current deal] regardless, even if it’s unfair. I’ve been wrongly treated.”

The Cameroonian also discussed the nature of his contract's championship clause.

If Ngannou is still the champion after his next bout, his contract will be extended by three fights or for one year, according to the agreement. 'The Predator' mentioned that he inked his current contract with the UFC in December 2017 and has completed seven of the eight fights on the contract. The final bout of his contract is set for UFC 270 on January 22nd against interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Furthermore, the contract is only good for five years, which means Ngannou will be obligated to the UFC until December 2022. He stated that the promotion will not be able to keep him once the five-year term expires at the end of this year.

Ngannou also stated that if he re-signs with the UFC, the new contract must allow him to compete in professional boxing.

Watch 'The Predator's' full interview with ESPN MMA below:

