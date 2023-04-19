How to buy UFC 289 tickets? Find out ticket price, location, and fight card details here

UFC 289 pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

On June 10, the UFC returns to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, for the first time since September 2019. The event will take place inside the Rogers Arena, with the pre-sale tickets currently ranging from CAD $220 to nearly CAD $15,000 (fees included).

In the UFC 289 main event, Amanda Nunes looks to defend the women’s bantamweight champion in a trilogy matchup against Julianna Pena. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the MMA world by defeating Nunes before ‘The Lioness’ regained her throne in July 2022.

The co-main event has not been made official, but there have been rumors about Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush filling the slot. Oliveira vs. Dariush was supposed to happen on May 6 before ‘Do Bronx’ pulled out with an undisclosed injury.

The only other confirmed main card bout is a welterweight matchup between Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Michel Pereira. Both fighters are unique strikers, which should make for a thrilling fight in Canada.

Although the bout has not been confirmed, the UFC is rumored to be booking a middleweight matchup between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov. Curtis would be making a quick turnaround, with his last fight being a war against Kelvin Gastelum on April 8. Meanwhile, Imavov last fought in January, losing a unanimous decision against short-notice opponent Sean Strickland.

Check out the pre-sale tickets link on the UFC's tweet below:

Who else is fighting at UFC 289?

There are currently eight fights listed for the UFC 289 preliminary card, with the possibility of some being moved up to the main card. The most likely to be promoted is a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr. Ige is coming off an impressive win against Damon Jackson, while Landwehr continues to rack up performance bonuses.

The preliminary card is filled with Canadian fighters, including Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Miranda Maverick, Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders, Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida, and Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng. The fight card is rounded off by Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira and Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter



Nunes vs. Pena 3

Oliveira vs. Dariush (per

Thompson vs. Pereira

Curtis vs. Imavov

Ige vs. Landwehr



Plus a ton of Canadian talent Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR A middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for UFC 289 in June, per multiple sources. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup. Story coming to @MMAFighting A middleweight bout between Chris Curtis and Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for UFC 289 in June, per multiple sources. Verbal agreements are in place for the matchup. Story coming to @MMAFighting. UFC 289 shaping up nicely:Nunes vs. Pena 3Oliveira vs. Dariush (per @TheSchmo312 Thompson vs. PereiraCurtis vs. ImavovIge vs. LandwehrPlus a ton of Canadian talent twitter.com/mikeheck_jr/st… UFC 289 shaping up nicely:Nunes vs. Pena 3Oliveira vs. Dariush (per @TheSchmo312)Thompson vs. Pereira Curtis vs. Imavov Ige vs. LandwehrPlus a ton of Canadian talent twitter.com/mikeheck_jr/st…

Poll : 0 votes