Noted combat sports nutritionist Pete Miller is one who submits to a work reward system, which he makes sure to employ for the elite fighters he works with. It includes treating them to a sweet cup of Peanut Butter Bischoff at the conclusion of every camp.
Miller, known as the 'Condition Nutrition,' spoke about it a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how important it is for him to make what they do fun and rewarding to keep athletes motivated in looking after their nutrition and conditioning.
"I think a big thing of fight week is fighters think 'Oh, I have to cut everything down, needs to be like boiled chicken and no sauce.' My background, I’ve actually got a chef qualification, so I’m always thinking how can I make that a little bit better?"
The reward system that Pete Miller employs is part of his holistic approach to nutrition and conditioning. It does not strictly rely on cutting weight per se, but also on making the whole process enjoyable, with the athletes themselves involved in the programs.
Pete Miller happy to have gained trust of athletes for their weight management
Pete Miller is happy to have built a solid career as a nutritionist, which he attributes to the good relationship he has established with the elite fighters he works with.
He moved to highlight it in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, saying trust has been an important component in what he does.
"It’s just keeping things confidential and just having a good relationship with them now, the likes of Jon [Di Bella], Nico [Carrillo], and Liam [Harrison]. They all know that I work with them all, and they trust me. It’s a pretty unique scenario."
Among the recent additions to the list of athletes that Pete Miller supports is Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' was very bit satisfied with the result of his work with the nutritionist, breaking his string of missing weight for matches on his way to an impressive KO victory over Japanese legend Takeru Segawa last month at ONE 172.