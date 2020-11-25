How Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could come face to face at UFC 257

Archrivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov could cross paths once again at UFC 257 in January.

Conor McGregor will be making his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon when rematches Dustin Poirier in main event of UFC's first major card for 2021.

Also on the January 23 card will be Umar Nurmagomedov, who will be making his highly-anticipated UFC debut. Umar is the cousin of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and it's highly likely that the 'The Eagle' will be in his corner. This, according to Daily Star columnist Chisanga Malata.

Umar Nurmagomedov will make his long-awaited debut at #UFC257, which, of course, is headlined by Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor II.



Umar will face Sergey Morozov.



Could be a tense fight week atmosphere as Khabib will no doubt be in his cousin's corner & present throughout.

😐 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) November 25, 2020

The last time that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were involved in the same card, it ended in utter chaos.

At UFC 229 back in 2018, McGregor challenged Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight championship and lost via fourth-round submission. After the fight, a brawl erupted inside and outside of the Octagon involving McGregor's and Nurmagomedov's camps.

Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to confront McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis. McGregor, who was left inside the cage, was attacked by people from Nurmagomedov's team.

As a result, McGregor would be suspended for six months and fined $50,000, while Nurmagomedov was suspended for nine months and fined $500,000.

Nurmagomedov has since defended the UFC lightweight title twice before announcing his retirement at UFC 254 back in October.

Conor McGregor returned to action to defeat Donald Cerrone and has committed himself to the lightweight division once again, where he plans to become a two-time titleholder.

While the beef between McGregor and Nurmagomedov may never be squashed, the outspoken Irishman did send his well-wishes to the retiring Russian star:

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Still, there's no telling what could happen when the two come face to face once again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the future of the UFC lightweight division

UFC 257 could see a changing of the guard at the lightweight division, with Conor McGregor facing Dustin Poirier in the main event.

What's more is that by then, there could be a clear answer regarding the status of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 254 back in October, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement, and has remained steadfast in his decision to call it a career.

According to UFC President Dana White, he and Nurmagomedov will meet soon to discuss the undefeated Russian's future.

If the belt does become vacant, it's quite possible that the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier bout becomes a UFC lightweight title bout.