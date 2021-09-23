How does Conor McGregor's net worth compare to LeBron James' net worth?

Conor McGregor is one of the highest paid athletes in the world with an estimated net worth of $180 million to $200 million. However, McGregor's net worth falls way short of NBA star LeBron James'. According to Forbes, LeBron James is just short of hitting the billionaire status with a net worth of about $850 million.

Conor McGregor topped the list of Forbes' top 10 highest paid athletes this year, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. However, most of the Irishman's earnings have come from his ventures outside the octagon. McGregor made $158 million from his outside ventures, of which $150 million reportedly came from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. 12 to Proximo Spirits.

Similarly, LeBron James has also made more money off-the-court compared to his salary. James has earned more than $1 billion during his 18-year career, with nearly $400 million in salary and more than $600 million in off-the-court earnings.

However, James is yet to become a billionaire after accounting for taxes, spending and investment returns. According to celebritynetworth.com, LeBron James will be a billionaire by 2035 at his current earnings and investment pace.

Conor McGregor was inspired by LeBron James to invest more in his training

Many doubted Conor McGregor's capabilities after his underwhelming performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 at UFC 229.

'The Notorious' returned to the octagon in January 2020 to face Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor claimed to be in the best shape of his life ahead of his fight against 'Cowboy' and gave credit to NBA superstar LeBron James. Inspired by James, McGregor admonished himself for spending more on frivolous things as compared to his own body. Conor McGregor told Ariel Helwani:

"I read something about LeBron James a while back about maybe a year ago. That he spent $1.5 million annual on his health, himself. His everything. His nutritionists, trainers, everything. And I spent nothing. Only in camp. I drop money on a bleeding car, or a watch. So I'm like, spend on myself. My health, my fitness, and that's helped me. And then you're going to acquire even more when you're sharp, and that's what I am now."

