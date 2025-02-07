"How you fit in the McLaren bruh", "Poatan License plate goes hard" - Fans react as Alex Pereira shows off his over $1 million car

Alex Pereira recently took to X, sharing a picture of himself standing by his McLaren sports car. He can be seen staring at its license plate, which features his nickname, 'Poatan.' As one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, Pereira's post drew significant attention from fans.

Pereira is gearing up to defend his light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 313, where he will face Magomed Ankalaev. The Dagestani is widely regarded as his most difficult challenge at 205 pounds, so many might expect Pereira to be training exhaustively.

While he's almost certainly doing his best to prepare himself as optimally as he can for Ankalaev, a heated rival, it wouldn't be the first time that Pereira enjoyed himself ahead of a fight before authoring an all-time great performance.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

So, after he posted a picture of himself with his McLaren, hundreds of fans flocked to his tweet, sharing their thoughts. The majority of the comments were either positive or humorous, with one fan jokingly referencing the light heavyweight kingpin's penchant for staredowns:

"He even does the staredown on his car??!"

Others, though, poked fun at Pereira's gargantuan size:

"How you fit in the McLaren bruh"

Another fan focused on the license plate, praising Pereira for its stylized nature:

"Poatan License plate goes hard"

Some, however, were interested in Poatan's thoughts on Sean Strickland's upcoming middleweight title fight with Dricus du Plessis this Saturday at UFC 312. Pereira will corner the former:

"Is @SStricklandMMA gonna win?"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reaction to Alex Pereira's McLaren

It isn't the first time Pereira has shown off his McLaren, as he once shared a clip of himself sitting in his McLaren listening to Alexander Volkanovski's walkout song, which is "Down Under" by Men at Work.

Alex Pereira also owns a Lamborghini car

A McLaren isn't the only high-end vehicle Alex Pereira owns. He also purchased a Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which he exhibited on social media just like he has with his McLaren. It served as evidence of his continued success as a UFC fighter.

Check out Alex Pereira showing off his Lamborghini Huracan Performante:

The Lamborghini was also at the center of a humorous interaction between him and former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, who he is both his friend and one of his trainers. When showing Teixeira the car for the first time, Teixeira confused it for a gift 'Poatan' had purchased for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.