How would Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier in kickboxing unfold? Gilbert Burns breaks down a striking matchup between UFC 302 main event fighters

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are set to clash for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1. While Makhachev may be the division's most well-rounded fighter, the consensus is that his opponent will hold a striking advantage entering the bout.

The Dagestani has often been compared to longtime friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many believe that while Makhachev's grappling pedigree is similar to 'The Eagle', the lightweight champion has much better striking than Nurmagomedov.

His head-kick knockout of all-time great Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 can attest to that. UFC commentator Jon Anik recently pondered how a kickboxing match between Makhachev and 'The Diamond' would unfold.

Anik appeared on Renato Moicano's Show Me The Money podcast ahead of UFC 302, where he asked Gilbert Burns how a pure striking battle between the pair of lightweights would go.

"That would be a high-level fight. I think Islam has very good defense with his striking. His striking offense is very good - good kicks and good punches. But he does a good job of defending. I think he learnt a lesson when he lost to Adriano Martins back in the day. But I think his defense got so much better. It would be a good fight. But, Dustin has the ability, the power punch that would change the fight."

Dustin Poirier responds to Islam Makhachev's coach saying he's a better boxer than 'The Diamond'

Dustin Poirier is one of the lightweight division's best strikers and is aptly tied for first place with the most knockouts at 155 pounds. But according to Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, the Dagestani is a better pure boxer than Poirier.

Makhachev will have the chance to prove that against 'The Diamond' at UFC 302 when the pair meet in the octagon. Ahead of their clash, Poirier appeared at media day, where he was informed of Mendez's comments. He said this:

"I believe [he's a high-level boxer], but I would touch him up in a boxing match. I don't know if he really believes that. Of course anybody can land a shot and get beat, but I will box this guy. I will box his shoes off."

