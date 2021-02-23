Who is Mia Francis and how is she related to YouTube star-turned boxer Jake Paul

Jake Paul is currently dating OnlyFans star Mia Francis. However, Mia Francis has made a stir on social media as she was recently spotted getting close to Harry Jowsey from the Netflix show 'Too Hot To Handle'. From the contents of a video obtained by gossip site TooFab, it was confirmed that Jake Paul and Mia Francis are not in an exclusive relationship. The footage shows Mia Francis getting cozy with Harry Jowsey while the two were frolicking in Miami over the weekend. According to sources, the duo have previously spent time together when Mia was in LA for a modelling gig.

Harry Jowsey claims that he did not even know that Mia Francis was seeing Jake Paul when he first approached her. He only came to know about the relationship when he stumbled upon an Instagram post from Jake Paul where Mia Francis can be seen curled up next to the younger Paul sibling.

The beef between Jake Paul and Jowsey goes back to when Julia Rose was simultaneously seeing the pair. Julia Rose, famous for flashing during the World Series, started dating YouTube star-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul last year and moved on to Jowsey after breaking up with Paul. Harry Jowsey would later accuse Mia Francis of cheating on him by getting back with Jake Paul. When the drama first stirred up, Jowsey had even challenged Jake Paul to a boxing match but never got a firm answer.

Who is Jake Paul going to fight next?

Jake Paul will next face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match under the Triller banner. Ben Askren accepted a callout from Jake Paul, who currently holds a 2-0 professional boxing record. Though Ben Askren has never competed professionally as a boxer, the former Bellator and One champion has amassed loads of combat experience over the years and will defintely pose a threat to Jake Paul. However, a recent video of Ben Askren punching a customized heavy bag with Jake Paul's face on it did not seem to intimidate 'The Problem Child'.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, hot damn that face is ugly!!! pic.twitter.com/G0oAZ9dza6 — Funky (@Benaskren) February 1, 2021

In a recent interview Jake Paul told TMZ Sports:

Hopefully, he’s just trolling. But Ben’s doing a good job to promote the fight, but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m going to knock him out in one round. This guy fights and looks like a middle-aged Dutch woman.