Watch: Jake Paul reacts to video of Ben Askren hitting the heavy bag

Jake Paul has reacted to Ben Askren hitting a custom-made punching bag with Paul's face printed on its cover. The YouTuber thinks that Askren punching that bag was "hilarious", and that he is being entertained by the former UFC star.

Jake Paul is expected to fight Askren on 17 April 2021. Askren has claimed that he will knock out Paul in the seventh round of their fight, to which the YouTuber laughed it off by stating that Askren will "not even hit him".

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Paul said that he finds Askren funny and that he is starting to like the ex-Bellator champ.

"I am starting to like Ben (Askren), oddly enough. He is funny, he is entertaining me right now. I thought that (video) was hilarious... It looked like his hands were really small; it looked like he has tiny hands in that video... Ben is doing a good job to promote the fight, but it doesn't change the fact that I am going to knock him out in one round," said Paul.

A few days ago, Askren had posted a video to his Instagram account in which he was seen punching the custom-made Jake Paul bag. You can watch the video below:

Jake Paul calls Ben Askren a "middle-aged Dutch woman"

Further in the interview, Jake Paul referred to Ben Askren as a "middle-aged Dutch interview". 'The Problem Child' added that even if he doesn't end up being the betting favorite ahead of his fight against Askren, he would still follow his usual training regime.

"This guy looks like a middle-aged Dutch woman. Let's hope I'm the betting favorite, but it doesn't change the way I train, or the way I think about the fights. Even if I was the underdog, or even if I was fighting the Hulk, I am still training the exact same way," said Paul.

According to a few odds, Jake Paul is currently the favorite to win the fight against Askren.

Paul is 2-0-0 as a professional boxer, having defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut, and former NBA star Nate Robinson in his second fight via first-round knockout.