Watch: Ben Askren receives a Jake Paul punching bag ahead of their fight

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren got himself a punching bag with Jake Paul's face printed on its cover ahead of their boxing match on April 17.

The internet celebrity turned pro boxer finally found an opponent who accepted one of his numerous call-outs to MMA fighters. Ben Askren, a former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion, said that the fight against Paul would be the easiest money of his life.

Ben Askren unveiled a distinct order that he made for a custom punching bag in a post made to his Instagram account in preparation for the fight.

"Hey, so I reached out to my buddy Dan of Combat Corner, and I said, 'Hey, I got this hobby I'm going to do' - because I don't think I'm coming out of retirement with one fight. I need a bag, I need gloves, etc. He said, 'I got something for you.' So, it came in today. Dan's got something wrapped up for me, so we're going to find out what it is."

Paul's image used to adorn the punching bag is a picture that the YouTuber himself had posted to his Twitter following his victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson. Paul looks hurt in the photo, and his face is full of bruises.

Ben Askren inquiries the product's makers about the picture before aiming at Paul's face and punching him to the nose.

"Is this after one of his fights? Oh my god, this is glorious. So, I'm going to hang this up in the academy, and the kids are going to get nuts."

Is Ben Askren the favorite to win against Jake Paul?

Even though Ben Askren was a professional MMA fighter with an extensive record of wins and titles, combat sports fans and experts are still not convinced that he will beat Jake Paul in their upcoming boxing match.

An outstanding wrestler, Ben Askren was never reassured by his boxing. The welterweight contender connected a total of zero significant strikes in his first two bouts in the UFC and struggled to fight standing up during all of his career in MMA.

Even though Paul has fought only twice, and neither of his opponents was a professional fighter, the YouTuber seems like he could have a better boxing technique than Ben Askren's.

