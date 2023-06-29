How is Joe Rogan connected to Alpha Brain? His enormous equity for $0 will blow your mind

Joe Rogan is one of the most well-known faces of the internet age. He hosts the world's most popular and successful podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), and has also achieved cult status among MMA fans due to his 20 plus years as a UFC commentator. This fame is something that he's managed to use to his advantage.

Fans might recall seeing Rogan sporting shirts with the word 'Onnit' plastered across the chest. He has done so on various occasions, especially during episodes of JRE. Onnit is the company behind the Alpha Brain dietary Nootropic supplement, which Rogan has endorsed.

According to him, Alpha Brain, even in small dosages, can lead to an exponential increase in the brain's processing speed. Onnit itself claims that Alpha Brain can vastly improve the cognitive functions of anyone who consumes the supplement. What fans might not know is that Rogan owns 50% of Onnit.

However, instead of investing in the company, he offered Onnit his services as a brand ambassador and spokesman, allowing him to earn enormous amounts of equity while investing $0. He often tags Onnit in his Instagram posts about his own fitness and health regimens.

Due to the massive following the former 'Fear Factor' host commands, it comes as no surprise that his role in promoting Onnit has led to considerable growth for the company.

Was Joe Rogan ever a professional fighter?

Fans are well aware of Joe Rogan's background as a martial artist. Many will know of his experience as a taekwondo black belt, especially due to the well-known clips of him battering heavy bags with his thunderous kicks, which he has even taught to some of the UFC's best fighters.

Additionally, some may know that Rogan is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, having attained the rank in close friend Eddie Bravo's 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu system as well as in the traditional Gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu system under the guidance of Jean Jacques Machado. However, he has never been a professional fighter.

While he did have a short-lived amateur kickboxing run of two wins and a loss, Rogan never pursued a career in professional combat sports due to health-related concerns.

