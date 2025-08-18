How Khamzat Chimaev celebrated his UFC 319 title win: From a legendary phone call with soccer legend to steak and fries

Khamzat Chimaev attained championship glory after dominating Dricus du Plessis across five grueling rounds to claim the middleweight title. The unbeaten 31-year-old used his wrestling and ground control to suffocate his opponent.Celebrations quickly followed after Chimaev's win. His first instinct was to call his mother. The emotional moment was well-documented across social media.He also connected on FaceTime with Ramzan Kadyrov’s son and posted an image of the call on Instagram. In a lighter moment, while he was enjoying a plate of steak and fries after the fight, he got on a call with Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He paraded with the flag of the United Arab Emirates as well during the victory celebration. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs for the fight, Chimaev dominated the contest from the opening seconds. He secured takedowns at will and controlled long stretches from crucifix and top positions.Du Plessis showed resilience and even threatened late with a rear-naked choke attempt. However, it was his only real success across 25 minutes. Chimaev’s suffocating pace, ground strikes, and constant submission threats overwhelmed the defending champion.All three judges scored it 50-44 in favor of Chimaev. The undefeated fighter claimed in the post-fight interview that he could potentially return to action in October.Dana White reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 319 title win Dana White was impressed by Khamzat Chimaev’s victory at UFC 319. The unbeaten star controlled Dricus du Plessis from start to finish, earning a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the bout 50-44.White felt the fight lacked the back-and-forth action many expected, but he was impressed by Chimaev’s dominance. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White said:&quot;The lead up to this fight, I said, 'I bet the main event is the Fight of the Night.' I didn't see that coming, but not shocked either. The way that he dominated, if he could do it the first round, more likely you’re going to do it the second and throughout the rest of the fight.&quot;He added:&quot;I had every round a 10-8, except maybe for the last round. To be in the position that he was in, and the crucifix and just getting dominated on the ground and getting punched on the face and elbowed, it's a frustrating place to be, and I thought he [du Plessis] handled it well. Every round, trying to get in the fight and win, yeah, impressive.&quot;