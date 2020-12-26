How did Logan Paul get famous: Does it make sense for Floyd Mayweather to fight the Youtuber next?

Youtuber Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing bout on February 20th, 2021.

And since the undefeated Mayweather is a boxing legend, one wonders why he chose Logan Paul as his foe for the upcoming pugilistic encounter.

Logan Paul may not be a boxing sensation but he may just be one of the most popular internet celebrities and social media icons today.

Logan first gained popularity on the video-sharing app Vine. His content started with 6-second comedy videos which later evolved into a trend.

He gained millions of followers on the app and soon was a Vine superstar.

Once the application closed, he shifted his focus to Youtube and soon became a sensation on the video-sharing website.

Logan Paul's page is one of the most viewed single-person channels on Youtube and has accumulated more than 5 billion views so far.

Such was his pull and popularity amongst teenagers and young adults that he started getting offers for TV shows and movies.

He has 5 feature film roles to his credit so far, including lead roles in Youtube Premium exclusive movie ‘The Thinning’ and its 2018 sequel ‘The Thinning: New World Order’.

He has also appeared on popular TV shows such as Law and Order: Special Victim Unit and Stitchers.

It is safe to say that Logan Paul is without a doubt one of the first bonafide new-age celebrities on digital platforms.

Why does it make sense for Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul?

The prospect of a Logan Paul – Floyd Mayweather encounter first surfaced when the Youtuber facetimed the boxing great on one of his fan interaction sessions.

it’s been a while, but... new video

i facetimed floyd mayweather... 🥊

watch or nate robinsonhttps://t.co/NPmdXXSLVq pic.twitter.com/jZBULd7v4T — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 17, 2020

Mayweather is currently looking for big money exhibition fights as the sun sets on his glorious career. And Logan Paul can certainly help him earn a hefty payday.

Paul’s popularity is such that he sold out the Staples Centre when he first stepped inside the boxing ring to take on fellow Youtuber KSI.

And while Paul came up with the short end of the stick in that encounter, traditional boxing promoters were left shocked at the sheer pull the young Youtuber has over his fans.

Mayweather has faced former UFC champion Conor McGregor (professional) and Tenshin Nasukawa (exhibition) in his last two boxing outings and made huge sums of money in both fights.

Logan Paul is certainly more popular than Tenshin and is almost as popular as the Irishman.

This fight may very well become the one of the biggest events on the internet ever and therefore is an easy payday Floyd Mayweather can ill afford to pass on.