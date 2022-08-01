"How many 10 year olds would it take" - Hilarious debate ensues as fans react to Francis Ngannou playfully fighting a bunch of kids 

MMA Twitter erupted in a hilarious debate as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was seen playfighting with a bunch of kids.

A video has resurfaced on social media of 'The Predator' playfully taking on some kids at a gym in his native Cameroon.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Rare footage of Francis Ngannou at 10 years old Rare footage of Francis Ngannou at 10 years old https://t.co/ZPm5X7Dorf

Fans subsequently started jokingly speculating as to how many kids it would actually take to beat the UFC heavyweight champion, as one Twitter user tweeted:

"How many 10 year old kids would we need to beat Francis?"

Paolo Torres Vargas @PaoloTorresVar1 @TheArtOfWar6 How many 10 year old kids would we need to beat Francis? @TheArtOfWar6 How many 10 year old kids would we need to beat Francis?

Another fan amusingly opined that there aren't enough ten-year olds in the world to take on Ngannou.

FrizzMeisterFlex🥋 @Tague_Tuivasa @TheArtOfWar6 There’s not enough 10 yr olds alive to take Francis @TheArtOfWar6 There’s not enough 10 yr olds alive to take Francis 😂

According to others, fifty kids could probably exhaust 'The Predator'. However, one fan noted that Ngannou would be smashing the kids like the Hulk if he was in "kill mode."

CH• @ChecogdaG @austincarr604 @TheArtOfWar6 @ryan4577 I think 50 would do the trick, imagine Francis on legit kill mode, my man gonna smash like hulk @austincarr604 @TheArtOfWar6 @ryan4577 I think 50 would do the trick, imagine Francis on legit kill mode, my man gonna smash like hulk

BraboChokeProMMA @ChokePro @PaoloTorresVar1 @TheArtOfWar6 depends if they train or not lol. If there's 15 or 20 10 year olds that are legit blue belts than I think one could maybe get a choke in while the others pin down his arms and chest. No, thought about it more, you need at least 30. @PaoloTorresVar1 @TheArtOfWar6 depends if they train or not lol. If there's 15 or 20 10 year olds that are legit blue belts than I think one could maybe get a choke in while the others pin down his arms and chest. No, thought about it more, you need at least 30.

Paolo Torres Vargas @PaoloTorresVar1 @ChokePro @TheArtOfWar6 I don't think any kid has the strength to to choke his neck. But maybe 50 kids can tire him. @ChokePro @TheArtOfWar6 I don't think any kid has the strength to to choke his neck. But maybe 50 kids can tire him.

The UFC heavyweight champion admittedly loves kids and has been seen playing with them on numerous occasions.

OG_Trillmatic @OTrillmatic That Time Ngannou almost threw a hammer fist on a kid That Time Ngannou almost threw a hammer fist on a kid 😂 https://t.co/UjZqTckbhh

Francis Ngannou's charity work in Cameroon

Francis Ngannou has had a tough journey from childhood to the highest level of MMA. From working in the sand mines of Cameroon when he was nine years old to illegally crossing the Mediterranean Sea as a young aspiring boxer in search of a better life in Europe, Ngannou has endured the unimaginable to reach where he is today.

As part of his efforts to give back and help those in the Cameroonian villages where he hails from, the UFC heavyweight set up an MMA gym for kids in his hometown of Batie in January 2019. 'The Predator' also opened a second branch in Buea in May 2021, adding to the philanthropic endeavors of The Francis Ngannou Foundation.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Cameroon. They are good sparring partners between camps



Full video youtube.com/watch?v=XHcv9T… #throwbackthursday - Hanging out with the kids from the Francis Ngannou Foundation inCameroon. They are good sparring partners between campsFull video #throwbackthursday - Hanging out with the kids from the Francis Ngannou Foundation in 🇨🇲 Cameroon. They are good sparring partners between camps 😂 Full video 👉 youtube.com/watch?v=XHcv9T… https://t.co/R3SE2UKiyz

Ngannou has been sidelined since his unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 earlier this year. He underwent knee surgery and is currently amid the rehabilition process for the same. As such, he is expected to return to the octagon in late 2022 or early 2023.

During his absence, rumors surrounding a potential interim title fight between former champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has been doing the rounds on social media.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Francis Ngannou claps back at Jon Jones Francis Ngannou claps back at Jon Jones https://t.co/XuB2J7MQEb

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far