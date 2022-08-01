"How many 10 year olds would it take" - Hilarious debate ensues as fans react to Francis Ngannou playfully fighting a bunch of kids 

MMA Twitter erupted in a hilarious debate as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was seen playfighting with a bunch of kids.
A video has resurfaced on social media of 'The Predator' playfully taking on some kids at a gym in his native Cameroon.
Fans subsequently started jokingly speculating as to how many kids it would actually take to beat the UFC heavyweight champion, as one Twitter user tweeted:
"How many 10 year old kids would we need to beat Francis?"
Another fan amusingly opined that there aren't enough ten-year olds in the world to take on Ngannou.
According to others, fifty kids could probably exhaust 'The Predator'. However, one fan noted that Ngannou would be smashing the kids like the Hulk if he was in "kill mode."
The UFC heavyweight champion admittedly loves kids and has been seen playing with them on numerous occasions.
Francis Ngannou's charity work in Cameroon
Francis Ngannou has had a tough journey from childhood to the highest level of MMA. From working in the sand mines of Cameroon when he was nine years old to illegally crossing the Mediterranean Sea as a young aspiring boxer in search of a better life in Europe, Ngannou has endured the unimaginable to reach where he is today.
As part of his efforts to give back and help those in the Cameroonian villages where he hails from, the UFC heavyweight set up an MMA gym for kids in his hometown of Batie in January 2019. 'The Predator' also opened a second branch in Buea in May 2021, adding to the philanthropic endeavors of The Francis Ngannou Foundation.
Ngannou has been sidelined since his unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 earlier this year. He underwent knee surgery and is currently amid the rehabilition process for the same. As such, he is expected to return to the octagon in late 2022 or early 2023.
During his absence, rumors surrounding a potential interim title fight between former champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones has been doing the rounds on social media.