How many brothers does Callum Smith have? Their family background, relationships, boxing record, and more

Callum Smith hails from a family of highly skilled boxers. The crafty pugilist is currently scheduled to make his highly anticipated return to the squared circle. Smith will face WBO interim light heavyweight champion Joshua Buatsi for the latter's title.

Ad

Their match transpires on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 card, which goes down at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 22, 2025. It's a pivotal fight for both Smith and Buatsi.

Heading into the high-stakes showdown, Callum Smith's personal life has once again come to the fore amid fan discussions about the positive role his family has played in his career.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

How many brothers does Callum Smith have?

Callum Smith was born on April 23, 1990, in Liverpool, England. He happens to be the youngest of four brothers in the Smith family. His three brothers are Paul Smith, Stephen Smith, and Liam Smith; all of who have competed in the sport of boxing. Per Sporting News, the four brothers were born in Liverpool.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, it's well known that the brothers extensively honed their skills in the amateur boxing realm and later in professional boxing in their native Liverpool. They individually clinched British titles over the course of their careers and had each been closely associated with Joe Gallagher, a veteran Manchester boxing trainer.

Another notable commonality among the siblings is that they held amateur boxing titles in Liverpool's Rotunda ABC (Amateur Boxing Club).

Ad

The elder brother -- 42-year-old Paul Smith Jr. (38-7, 22 KOs) -- has made waves with his work as a DJ and boxing analyst in recent years. His last professional boxing match was contested at super middleweight way back in 2017. Paul notably fought elite boxers like George Groves, Arthur Abraham, and Andre Ward in the paid ranks.

The second brother is the 39-year-old Stephen Smith (28-4, 15 KOs), who competed for world titles, albeit came up short, in the super featherweight division. Stephen's last professional boxing match transpired in 2019. Over the course of his journey in the professional boxing dominion, Stephen faced notable pugilists such as Jose Pedraza and Francisco Vargas.

Ad

The third brother is the 36-year-old Liam Smith (33-4, 1 draw; 20 KOs). Liam achieved world champion status by capturing the WBO super welterweight title. He also notched a much-discussed TKO victory against Chris Eubank Jr., the son of British boxing great Chris Eubank Sr., in January 2023. However, Liam suffered a TKO defeat in their rematch in September 2023 and hasn't competed since.

The fourth brother, who's currently still working toward potentially becoming a world champion again, is the 34-year-old Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs). Callum is a former WBA (Super) super middleweight champion. Akin to his brother Liam, Callum also suffered a defeat at the hands of boxing megastar Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, Callum Smith suffered a TKO defeat in another high-profile fight, a clash against Artur Beterbiev in 2024. Presently, Callum is booked to face Joshua Buatsi for the WBO interim light heavyweight championship at this Saturday's Riyadh Season boxing card, 'The Last Crescendo.'

As always, Callum's three brothers -- with who he's known to share a relationship of deep love and respect -- alongside other friends and family are expected to provide their full support to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.