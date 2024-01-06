"How many chances?" - Former champion questions Jarrell Miller after arrest

Chris Algeri is the latest to take aim at Jarrell Miller over his recent scandal.

'Big Baby' returned to the boxing ring last month on the high-profile 'Day of Reckoning' event. The bout was a return of sorts to the spotlight for Miller as he faced former title challenger Daniel Dubois. In the buildup, the heavyweight even reignited his rivalry with Anthony Joshua.

Sadly for Miller, his return wasn't nearly as successful of one as he expected. 'Dynamite' battered the former kickboxer, scoring a 10th-round stoppage victory. Following the defeat, many, including the DAZN commentary team, questioned if that would be it for Miller.

However, his latest scandal might actually do him in. Earlier this week, Miller was arrested for carjacking without a firearm and burglary with assault or battery. According to the report of his arrest, the heavyweight reportedly attacked a man at a car dealership and fled with a vehicle.

While Miller is obviously innocent until proven guilty, Chris Algeri believes the scandal could end his career. Speaking to ProBoxTV, the former champion questioned how 'Big Baby' could possibly get another chance.

He stated:

"Yeah, he's in a real tough situation. He's one of those guys who you want to root for, but how many chances do you give somebody? If you keep throwing these chances in the dirt... You start thinking how much I can't feel sad or sorry for you anymore. You can't get out of your own way."

Revisiting Jarrell Miller's scandals

Chris Algeri is correct in the fact that Jarrell Miller has gotten far more chances than many others.

'Big Baby' famously burst onto the scene in 2019 after a lengthy career in GLORY. With a few major wins under his belt, Miller earned a shot at Anthony Joshua. The build to his summer bout with 'AJ' was famously wild and heated.

However, he never ended up fighting the British boxer. Weeks out from the contest, Miller failed a drug test for just about everything. While he was only handed a six-month suspension, 'Big Baby' tested positive for three banned substances.

The following year, he was slated to return against Jerry Forrest. Again, Miller failed a drug test. 'Big Baby' tested positive for GW501516, which he also had in his system for his bout against Joshua.

While he had been quiet since his 2020 suspension, this robbery has put the heavyweight again back in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons.