How many fights does Jorge Masvidal have left on his contract?

Jorge Masvidal has two more fights left on his UFC contract. 'Gamebred' inked a new four-fight deal with the promotion ahead of his championship bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, according to TheSportsGeek.com.

In their first go-round, Masvidal stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Usman's original opponent Gilbert Burns. The lack of training evidently hindered Masvidal's performance. He was dominated by Usman for five rounds.

In an apparent gesture of appreciation for saving the main event of 251, the UFC matchmakers rewarded Masvidal with an immediate rematch after coming up short on his first try.

WHAT A KO 🤯@USMAN84kg left Jorge Masvidal out on the mat and ran over to Dana White. pic.twitter.com/Xp2kLNAesj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 25, 2021

Masvidal's second shot against Usman came in April at UFC 261. Despite having the benefit of a full training camp, Masvidal suffered a worse defeat at the hands of the champ. He was placed on the receiving end of a spectacular KO highlight.

After back-to-back losses to Usman, Masvidal's four-fight contract will expire after two more bouts in the octagon. There is speculation that fellow welterweight contender Leon Edwards is next for Masvidal, but an official announcement hasn't been made yet.

Jorge Masvidal blasts the UFC's contract structure

Before signing a new deal ahead of UFC 251, Jorge Masvidal publicly criticized his promoter's contract structure on Twitter.

In a scathing rant in the form of a Twitter thread, 'Gamebred' listed down all his grievances with his deal with the UFC. Masvidal revealed that the UFC uses a heavy-handed negotiating technique to "lock up" fighters and prevent them from getting paid elsewhere.

I’m in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it’s take it or leave it. — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

Why are all the major names having issues? Conor, Jones, cejudo. We have to take it or retire. I love fighting and this is the fight of our lives — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2020

In response, UFC president Dana White told Masvidal that fighters who are unhappy with their contracts always have the option not to fight. Former longtime light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is also at odds with White over his recent UFC contract.

Also Read

The contract dispute with the UFC almost forced Jorge Masvidal to retire in 2020. Thankfully for 'Street Jesus,' he was able to use his star power to leverage a shorter and more lucrative deal.

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh