How many fights must Francis Ngannou fulfill before his UFC contract expires?

Francis Ngannou must fulfill one more fight in the organization before becoming a free-agent.

Due to a championship clause in his contract, Ngannou will compete at least once more in the organization. 'The Predator' has made his feelings around his current UFC contract very clear, but is bound by a "champion's clause."

The UFC heavyweight champion has been keen on facing Tyson Fury in a boxing bout, possibly earning a big payday from taking on 'The Gypsy King.' However, it's often difficult for UFC fighters to enter other arenas while under contract. Conor McGregor pioneered the idea against Floyd Mayweather for their boxing bout in 2017.

Francis Ngannou last fought against the #1 ranked Ciryl Gane in the UFC. The 36-year-old managed to win via unanimous decision. He once again cemented his position as the best heavyweight in the organization.

'The Predator' has only lost twice in the UFC, with Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic both getting the better of Ngannou. However, it seems the heavyweight champion is more keen on a boxing bout than taking on another contender in the UFC.

Ngannou could earn around $15 million dollars if facing Tyson Fury in a boxing bout, according to Chael Sonnen. But a fight between the two heavyweights is yet to materialize.

How much money did Francis Ngannou earn in his latest UFC outing?

As mentioned, Francis Ngannou last fought against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 earlier this year. 'The Predator' managed to win the bout via unanimous decision and took home a whopping $1,042,000 payday according to MMA Salaries.

The heavyweight champion had a base salary of $600,000 when facing Gane and also had an estimated pay-per-view payout of $400,000. Ngannou reportedly took home an extra $42,000 in sponsorship money after his main event victory over the Frenchman at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou's UFC 270 payout was the largest of his UFC career, with none of his other bouts earning over a million dollars. Most of 'The Predator's' payouts were around $200,000 to $500,000, which the UFC heavyweight champion is clearly not happy with.

Since beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou is yet to return to the octagon. The UFC champion has been keen on entering the boxing ring and has also been going back and forth with Dana White. Both of these factors and injuries have seemingly kept the dominant champion sidelined for most of this year.

