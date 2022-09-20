How many finishes does Mateusz Gamrot have in the UFC?

Since joining the UFC in 2020, Mateusz Gamrot has climbed the ladder quickly. 'Gamer' is currently ranked No.9 in the lightweight division and has finished three of his opponents after fighting five times under the UFC banner.

Gamrot's first finish came against Scott Holtzman in his second UFC bout. The Polish fighter won the fight in the second round after dropping the American and finishing him with ground and pound strikes. After the victory, the 31-year-old went on to submit Jeremy 'Lil Heathen' Stephens.

All Access MMA @AllAccessMMA247 Mateusz Gamrot Submits Jeremy Stephens via Kimura in round 1!! Mateusz Gamrot Submits Jeremy Stephens via Kimura in round 1!! https://t.co/P8NN7tMxfA

Stephens couldn't get past the first round and was caught in a kimura at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moisés. Mateusz Gamrot made it three finishes in a row after taking on Diego Ferreira late last year.

Ferreira lasted one round longer than Stephens, but was still stopped in his tracks by the Polish MMA star. Gamrot ended the bout against the Brazilian in the closing seconds of the second round with vicious strikes.

UFC News @UFCNews



All Fight Results : #UFCVegas45 Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot (@Gamer_MMA) def Diego Ferreira by TKO, Round 2, 3:26.All Fight Results #UFCVegas45 Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot (@Gamer_MMA) def Diego Ferreira by TKO, Round 2, 3:26.All Fight Results ⬇️:

In his most recent bout, Gamrot managed to beat the highly-touted Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Fight Night in June. 'Gamer' couldn't get a finish and had to settle for a unanimous decision win.

The 31-year-old will now take on Beneil Dariush at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev. Both fighters are on impressive win streaks, with Dariush remaining unbeaten since 2018 and Gamrot winning his last four UFC bouts.

Who was the first fighter to beat Mateusz Gamrot in professional MMA?

While making his UFC debut, Mateusz Gamrot suffered his first professional defeat when taking on Guram Kutateladze. 'Gamer' lost via split decision, his only defeat as a professional fighter.

Due to an eye-injury, the Polish fighter got a no-contest result against Norman Parke. The KSW fighters rematched after Gamrot beat Parke via unanimous decision at KSW 39: Colosseum.

Watch highlights Gamrot's only professional defeat here:

Since losing to Guram Kutateladze on UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie, Mateusz Gamrot has won his last four UFC bouts.

In his next bout, 'Gamer' will take on Beneil Dariush at UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev. Dariush is currently ranked No.6 in the UFC's lightweight division, with Gamrot ranked No.9. Both fighters will be hoping to break into the top five in the rankings with a win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far