How many Jon Joneses would it take to beat a Gorilla? Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier weigh in: "USADA shows up" 

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen stepped in to debate the hypothetical 100 men vs. 1 Gorilla question with Jon Jones in the mix. The pair weighed in on how many Jones clones it would take to beat a silverback gorilla.

Sonnen came up with a plan to use a few Joneses as bait, overwhelm the beast with numbers, and wear it down. Ten, maybe twelve Jon Joneses, he claimed, could pull it off if the squad plays it like a coordinated ambush.

Cormier wasn’t buying it and saw it as a mismatch. He pictured the first wave of Joneses being torn apart, and that could potentially trigger panic in the ranks. Sharing his thoughts during the debate, Sonnen said:

“We're either going to pin him or we’re going to find a way to make this a sport. We’re not just going to go hurt this poor gorilla. But you want to know something? A lot less than people think. Now sure, that gorilla is going to grab you. He’s going to tear some stuff. He’s going to bite into you. You’re going to have to sacrifice a few Jon Jones. But while that gorilla’s mouth is full, and while his hands are doing something else, and you got the third Jon Jones and fourth Jon Jones coming around, coming to his back, chopping out the knees… I think 10 Jon Joneses probably gets it done.”

Cormier dismissed Sonnen's take as "stupid" and asserted that 100 Joneses cannot take on a gorilla. Sonnen replied:

“I don’t know why all of a sudden we got this big belief of gorillas... I like gorillas. I would try to feed him. I’d invite him in. I’d offer him a banana. But at the end of the day, I will whip his ass if he touches my TV. And the real question, by the way, partner, is not how many Jon Joneses does it take to beat a gorilla. The real question is how many gorillas would it take to lift a cage off Jon Jones when USADA shows up for a drug test.”

Check out the full discussion below:

Jon Jones Hints at octagon return with one spot left on his wall

Jon Jones may be gearing up for a fight soon. The heavyweight champ hasn’t fought since stopping Stipe Miocic last November, but a recent Instagram post has fans buzzing.

Jones shared a wall filled with fight posters, except for one empty spot. He called it a space for his next chapter and said his story is far from over. He captioned the post:

"Now, as you can see… still haven’t framed or hung the Stipe fight yet. Been moving a million miles an hour lately. But there’s one last perfect spot left on my wall of victory."

Check out Jon Jones' Instagram post below:

