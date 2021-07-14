 How many kids does Tyron Woodley have?

Tyron Woodley has four children named Dylan, Darren, Tyron Jr. and Gabby. Woodley often shares images of his kids on social media, describing them as his "biggest flex

Tyron Woodley is an MMA fighter who used to compete in the UFC. 'The Chosen One' started his MMA career way back in April 2009. After winning 10 out of 11 fights, Woodley made his UFC debut in February 2013 and finished Jay Hieron in the opening minute of their bout at UFC 156.

After beating highly skilled fighters like Josh Koscheck, Carlos Condit and Kelvin Gastelum, the 39-year-old got a shot at the title against Robbie Lawler at UFC 201.

'Ruthless', who was coming off back-to-back wars with Condit and Rory MacDonald, was defeated by Woodley after a perfect overhand right landed. The victory earned Woodley the UFC welterweight title.

The Missouri native then went on to successfully defend the title against highly regarded fighters like Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till.

But things went downhill for Woodley after he lost the championship belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. 'The Chosen One' went on to taste defeat in his next three fights as well. After his last fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 260, the 39-year-old parted ways with the UFC.

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul will take place in Cleveland

The Jake Paul x Tyron Woodley 190-pound pro boxing match is set for Aug. 29 in Cleveland, per sources. That’s a Sunday night. 8pm on Showtime PPV.



The fight will take place @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavs. Paul is from Cle.



Tickets on sale 7/22. Presser tomorrow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2021

Tyron Woodley will take on Jake Paul in a boxing match on August 29 in Cleveland. This will be Woodley's first professional boxing bout, whereas 'The Problem Child' will be making his fourth appearance in the ring as a professional boxer.

The contract for the fight has a clause according to which Paul will get an opportunity to fight Woodley for a second time if the 24-year-old loses their first encounter.

In preparation for the fight, Woodley has been training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather,. 'Money' last fought Jake's brother Logan in an exhibition boxing match.

