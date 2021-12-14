How many knockouts does Francis Ngannou have?

Francis Ngannou has 12 knockout wins to his name in his short but illustrious MMA career. 10 of these wins have come in the UFC.

'The Predator' is currently on a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of KO/TKO.

Apart from his win over Anthony Hamilton in 2016, wherein he won via submission, all of Ngannou's wins in the UFC have come by way of KO/TKO.

Francis Ngannou's most recent victory came against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in Las Vegas, where the Cameroonian dethroned the reigning champion and won the UFC heavyweight title.

In the second round, Ngannou landed a huge left hook on Miocic, knocking the American down. 'The Predator' followed it up with a massive hammer-fist to secure a KO victory.

One of the most vicious knockouts of Ngannou's career came against Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Ngannou landed a monstrous uppercut on Overeem less than two minutes into the first round, which knocked the MMA veteran out cold.

UFC @ufc



🇨🇲 @Francis_Ngannou delivered an ALL-TIME GREAT KO vs Alistair Overeem. #OnThisDay in 2017...🇨🇲 @Francis_Ngannou delivered an ALL-TIME GREAT KO vs Alistair Overeem. #OnThisDay in 2017...🇨🇲 @Francis_Ngannou delivered an ALL-TIME GREAT KO vs Alistair Overeem. https://t.co/4wYWsKQPxt

Ngannou will now face interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He will look to unify the heavyweight championship and become the undisputed king of the heavyweight division.

Francis Ngannou is confident of a knockout victory against Ciryl Gane; says 'Bon Gamin' will jump around and hope for a decision win

Francis Ngannou recently predicted the outcome of his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Gane, in an interview with BT Sport, said that he knows how to manage Ngannou's power and predicted a decision victory when the duo finally lock horns.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



isn't worried about the knockout power of his former sparring partner but he knows Francis Ngannou has developed!



Watch the interview on YouTube 👉 "He knows I can manage the power." @ciryl_gane isn't worried about the knockout power of his former sparring partner but he knows Francis Ngannou has developed!Watch the interview on YouTube 👉 youtu.be/g9A6dBYCA1o "He knows I can manage the power."@ciryl_gane isn't worried about the knockout power of his former sparring partner but he knows Francis Ngannou has developed!Watch the interview on YouTube 👉 youtu.be/g9A6dBYCA1o https://t.co/Qjemjz7QzX

Reacting to Gane's comments, Ngannou said that the Frenchman knows what's coming for him. 'The Predator' believes that Gane will look to extend the fight as much as he can by evading his powerful strikes and staying away from danger.

However, Ngannou believes that his fists will be waiting for 'Bon Gamin' and that he will secure a knockout finish yet again.

He said:

"No, that's probably his prediction because he has nowhere else to go. He has nothing else to do instead of like, jumping around and expecting to go to a decision. I'm sure he's like, 'Oh, we're gonna take him to a long run, the deep water and this and that', that can be his only prediction which is contrary of my prediction which is knocking him out!"

Watch Francis Ngannou's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Edited by C. Naik