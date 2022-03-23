How many losses does Paddy Pimblett have in MMA?

Paddy Pimblett has three losses in his MMA career. Currently a UFC fighter, all of Pimblett's losses have come in the Cage Warriors promotion.

'The Baddy' possesses an MMA record of 18-3 at the moment. Out of his three losses, two have come via decision and one via submission. Let's take a look at all the losses in the Liverpudlian's career.

Cameron Else handed Pimblett the first loss of his professional career. The Englishman came into the fight at the CWFC 60 event with a professional record of 4-0. However, he was submitted inside 35 seconds of the very first round.

Pimblett then went on a nine-fight win streak before facing Nad Narimani at the CWFC 82 event. 'The Baddy' lost his featherweight title via unanimous decision. He had a professional record of 13-2 after the fight.

He moved up to the lightweight ranks and defeated Alexis Savvidis in his next fight. Pimblett then faced Soren Bak for the lightweight belt. However, Bak handed him a decision loss.

Can Paddy Pimblett be a success in the UFC?

Pimblett joined the UFC last year with a lot of hype behind him. He came into the organization with a professional record of 16-3, having held both the featherweight and lightweight titles in Cage Warriors.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's pre-UFC career at a glance:

Pimblett defeated Luigi Vendramini in his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The first-round win gave him the perfect start to his UFC career.

The Liverpool native earned yet another first-round finish in his next fight when he took out Rodrigo Vargas via submission at last weekend's UFC London.

Watch Paddy Pimblett's octagon interview at UFC London:

'The Baddy' has made a promising start in the UFC. However, he is yet to take on a proven opponent in his weight class in the organization.

Many have been skeptical of his first two UFC performances. Vendramini significantly hurt Pimblett on several occasions and Vargas managed to take 'The Baddy' down to the mat.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Pimblett and if he can eventually become one of the top lightweights in the world.

Fan of MMA and you have a way with words? Sportskeeda MMA is hiring!

Edited by Aziel Karthak