  • How many movies has Ciryl Gane featured in? Exploring the UFC heavyweight star's filmography 

How many movies has Ciryl Gane featured in? Exploring the UFC heavyweight star's filmography 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:02 GMT
Ciryl Gane at Paris Fashion Week. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Ciryl Gane at Paris Fashion Week. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Ciryl Gane is set to challenge for the heavyweight championship for the third time. Previously, he fought Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, but this time he will face the newly crowned champion, Tom Aspinall, at UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

In addition to his exciting UFC career, Gane has also made appearances in the entertainment industry. As he prepares for his upcoming championship fight, let's explore the movies and TV shows in which the Frenchman has appeared.

How many movies has Ciryl Gane featured in?

According to IMDb, Ciryl Gane has appeared in a total of eight movies and TV shows. His acting career began with a comedy/action film titled 'The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman', released in 2021, where Gane played the character Douanier. Following that, the Frenchman made a guest appearance in a drama series called 'Validé'.

Gane continued his career in the entertainment industry by appearing in three back-to-back movies: 'Medellin', 'All-Time High', and 'Numéro 10'. He then featured in a highly publicized drama series called 'The Cage', which focuses on a young fighter who receives an unexpected opportunity in major professional MMA leagues after a viral video.

The series was released in November 2024, featuring Gane in three episodes. Additionally, Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre made guest appearances in a few episodes.

As of now, in 2025, Ciryl Gane has appeared in two movies. One of these is 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera', which was released in January of this year. It showcased Gane in the role of Pape, while Gerard Butler in the lead role as Nicholas O'Brien.

The former UFC interim heavyweight champion's most recent film is the French action/drama titled 'K.O.', where he played the lead character, Bastien, a former MMA champion. The movie was released in June of this year and received significant attention from fans.

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
