How many punches did Canelo Alvarez land against Gennadiy Golovkin? The Mexican made an insane sum per strike

Canelo Alvarez's punches landed at an insane sum per strike for his trilogy fight with Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar and 'GGG' faced off on three different occasions. Their first outing in 2017 was quite controversial, with many believing that the Golovkin deserved the nod. Despite that, the bout was ruled a draw, leading to a rematch the following year.

That rematch was yet another controversial fight. This time around, Alvarez was much more competitive, which was reflected in the scorecards. In the rematch, the Mexican star handed his foe the first loss of his career by majority decision.

Canelo Alvarez's trilogy bout with Gennadiy Golovkin finally went down last September. This time, there was no controversy. Alvarez was able to coast to a victory, after easily dominating the first half of the contest. Although 'GGG' made a second-half comeback, but it was too little, too late.

All in all, it was a really nice night for the super-middleweight champion. Alvarez reportedly landed 27% of his punches that night, going 130 for 487. Meanwhile, Golovkin landed just 23% of his strikes, going 120 for 521.

While not the most accurate night for Alvarez, he did make a lot of cash for every strike. For his trilogy bout with Golovkin, he reportedly made $65 million dollars. Meaning, that Alvarez earned around $500,000 for every punch he landed on fight night.

Canelo Alvarez punches landed: What was his best night against Gennadiy Golovkin?

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez saw a lot of punches being landed.

The two stars trilogy is one of the more entertaining rivalries of the 2010s. However, there's little debate that the second fight from 2018 is by far the best of the three.

Despite the draw ruling in their 2017 fight, not many actually believed that Alvarez deserved the nod. Meanwhile, the trilogy bout took place years past Golovkin's prime, and everyone knew that didn't have much of a shot in the third bout.

However, Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin's second fight was incredible. While still controversial, both champions traded massive blows for 12 rounds. The punch stats tell the tale of an incredibly close contest.

For his part, 'GGG' landed 234 of 879 punches thrown. Meanwhile, Alvarez landed a higher percentage of his punches, going 202 of 622 punches. While it's hard to pick a winner in this one, it's hard to feel bad for either. Both men walked away with millions after the rematch.

